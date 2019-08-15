Cinépolis screens the iconic UEFA Super Cup finals as Liverpool takes on Chelsea

Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuitin terms of attendance,is recreating the stadium feels once again for the football buffs in India, by screening the Super Cup finals live, which is being held in Turkey. The match will be screened live at 12:30 am in select Cinepolis cinemas, across 8 cities and 14 screens.

The UEFA Super Cup takes center stage today as history will be made with the super cup heading to England for the first time in 14 years, with the match being contested between 2 premier league clubs. Another interesting element in the match will be a woman refereeing a major European men’s game for the very first time. With two of the most popular clubs playing for the finals, the fans can expect it to rain goals in what is expected to be a very tight match.

Building on the excitement around the finals, Devang Sampat, Director – Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India said “After the success of the 2018 FIFA World cupscreening, we wanted to continue uplifting the spirit of football enthusiastsin India by providing them with the ‘stadium-like’ experience. We are really excited about screening the UEFA Super Cup finals for our patrons, which is anticipated to make history.Such initiatives provide for football fans to enjoy their favourite sport with like-minded people and feel theadrenaline rush as they resonate with the wide range of emotions pulsing through the auditorium”

The tickets can be bought via Paytm, BMS and Box Office. Get your tickets today in select cinemas across the following cities- Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad.