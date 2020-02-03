Designer Duo Rimple & Harpreet Narula Styles & Designs Former Miss India Simran Kaur Mundi & Mr. Gurdas Maan’s son Gurickk Maan

Former Miss India Simran Kaur Mundi & Mr. Gurdas Maan’s son Gurickk Maan, were seen here with Designers Rimple and Harpreet, for their Anandkaraj ceremony at the The Baradari Palace Patiala.

Both Simran and Gurickk have a deep rooted sense of pride and love for the rich cultural heritage that they hail from, and were keen on imbibing the same in their wedding trousseau. Gurrickk wanted the look and feel of the main wedding outfits to harken back to the golden age of the Punjab Royals (a subject that is very close to Harpreet as well).

Simran’s wedding lehenga is an amalgamation of various crafts found spread across undivided Punjab as well as certain areas of Rajasthan. The handcrafted olive toned ghaghra features motifs referenced from an archival textile, and the embroideries were done using resham and dabka zardozi, gota-patti, pearls, hand cut crystals and semi-precious stones. It was paired with deep burgundy silk velvet kalidar kurti and the look was completed with a traditional odhni ~ Harpreet

Gurrick wanted an understated yet elegant and rich look for the wedding. After much deliberation he opted for an earthy mustard hued angrakha kurta. The paneled kurta was crafted out of a vintage fabric, and the motifs and embroidery were derived from a vintage muslin bodice (possibly from the Patiala province ) . The look was completed with an embroidered cummarbandh and hand printed pagri and palla in shades of aqua blue.

Working with Simran and Gurickk, and being a part of their journey was an absolute delight. We wish them the best.” ~Rimple