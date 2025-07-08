The Leela Palace New Delhi relaunches The Qube – world cuisine atelier

New Delhi, 8th July 2025: The Leela Palace New Delhi unveils a new chapter in the city’s luxury landscape with the re-opening of The Qube, their world-cuisine atelier, now in an all‑new avatar. A reflection of The Leela’s commitment to evolving luxury, The QUBE reimagined, blends world-class cuisine, contemporary design, immersive hospitality and a visual crescendo anchored by a cinematic digital art‑wall that reinterprets Delhi’s historic soul through an artistic lens.

From the moment guests walk through the entrance, they’re welcomed by a gallery of niches, each holding ornate frames with vintage photographs and embroidered emblems in opulent red and gold. These curated relics, inspired by Delhi’s iconic architecture, echo the city’s majestic past and add sculptural storytelling to the space. Metal partitions lend a sleek, modern edge, yet every detail whispers tales of Delhi’s regal heritage, wrapped in luxury. In this space where history is not just remembered but reimagined, guests experience a setting of refinement and grandeur befitting The Leela, where every meal is a taste of craftsmanship and every corner a tribute to Delhi’s timeless elegance.

At the heart of The Qube lies its philosophy- diverse, dynamic and deeply rooted in culinary craftsmanship. Breakfasts begin with an artisanal buffet spread that celebrates wellness and seasonality, using locally sourced ingredients and house-made preserves. The afternoons at The Qube offer a robust buffet with flavours from across the world, ranging from India’s hyperlocal delicacies to the best of Europe, a continental selection of Mediterranean preparations.

Evenings now take on a more intimate, refined avatar at The Qube, with an all-new à la carte menu curated by Chef Ashmeet Singh Jolly. A celebrated name in Delhi’s gastronomic circles, Chef Jolly has been a part of The Qube since the pre-opening of the hotel and continues to capture global sensibilities and add an instinctive touch to each of his creations, striking a fine balance between authenticity and innovation.

The newly launched experiential Thai dining studio also takes centre stage every evening at The Qube. Led by Chef Krung Thong- a native of Kalasin, a lush province in northeastern Thailand, the menu is inspired by the home-cooked meals of his childhood and traditional techniques passed down through generations, Chef Thong’s dishes are soulful, elegant and exuberant. Ingredients like kaffir lime, galangal, jasmine rice and ruby water chestnuts are presented in refined yet emotionally resonant ways, transporting guests to his homeland through taste and texture. His previous work on regional Thai festivals and tasting menus has earned him acclaim, and now, at The Qube, he brings the same authenticity and finesse to every dish- a culinary storyteller with deep roots and a contemporary voice.

The Qube’s transformation is further elevated by its immersive visual identity- a state-of-the-art LED digital art wall that evolves with time and tone. Curated in collaboration with contemporary art platform Masha Art, this living canvas features a rotating collection of digital artworks by celebrated and upcoming Indian artists such as Shrikant Kadam, Swaraj Das, Seema Kohli and Rajesh Badaria, among others. From bold brushstrokes to animated narratives, each visual is thoughtfully timed to complement the dining journey, offering guests an ever-changing aesthetic experience. The integration of art is not ornamental- it is integral to the space’s rhythm and philosophy. Rooted in The Leela Palace New Delhi’s legacy of championing Indian art, this move into digital storytelling represents an embrace of the contemporary, while honouring tradition.

Speaking about the reimagined space, Mr. Anupam Dasgupta, Senior Vice President- Operations (North India) and Head of Wellness at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “At The Leela Palace New Delhi, we are constantly reimagining how luxury is experienced. With the reimagined Qube, we have created a destination where gastronomy meets immersive digital art- transforming every meal into a visual and sensory journey. As a brand that has long championed artistic expression, we’re proud to bring forth a space where every element—on the plate and beyond—is crafted to inspire and linger long after the moment has passed.” Echoing this sentiment, Ms. Preeti Makhija, General Manager at The Leela Palace New Delhi, added, “The transformation of The Qube is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to evolving the definition of luxury. We’ve gone beyond reimagining a dining venue- we’ve curated an immersive experience where contemporary design, global flavours and digital art come together in harmony. This sensorial journey is crafted to stir emotion, spark curiosity and offer our guests a new way to engage with hospitality—one that is dynamic, culturally rich and deeply memorable.”

Every Sunday, themed brunches turn the restaurant into a multisensory celebration, pairing expansive gourmet spreads with curated digital art and ambient music. The beverage menu complements the culinary experience with inventive, seasonal offerings- from no-proof cocktails like the Kokum Collins and Curry Leaf Gimlet to tea-infused blends such as the Chai Martini and Smoked Masala Negroni. Native ingredients like jamun and amla ensure freshness and surprise across seasons.

With this reimagined identity The Qube is not just a restaurant but a cultural destination- an evolving canvas where culinary craftsmanship, digital expression and immersive hospitality converge. As The Leela continues to evolve as a modern city palace, this landmark space stands as a shining example of its vision for future-forward luxury experiences that honour the past while embracing the new.