Dishis Designer Jewellery launches its first ever ring collection for men

Diamonds might be women’s best friends, but that does not mean they only belong to them. Expanding its horizons in terms of designs, products, and customer base, Dishis Designer Jewellery introduces a new ring collection for men.

“After successfully launching some of very beautiful jewellery ranges for women, we are happy to finally introduce something special for our male customers as well. Our aim is to bring affordable jewellery to all households,” said Dishi Somani, Director of Dishis Designer Jewellery. “The new collection has 12 gold rings with diamond stones,” she added.

Dishi believes that all the rings that are a part of this collection stand out in their own ways.

DishiS designer jewelry is an exclusive online designer store that Designer Dishi Somani of Delhi started.

With a passion for ornating you up, Dishi, our designer, conceptualizes, designs, and manufactures each piece of jewellery to blend with the latest global styles and trends and brings you one of the chicest and alluring jewellery collections make you look simply gorgeous. Beyond the gold and diamond, we at DishiS designer online store would like to tell you how our designer-Dishi creates these magical pieces for today’s dynamic woman. Each piece of embellishment created by Dishi has a story of its own. Her inspiration comes from nature and its wealth of innate beauty, exploring which she can bring an elegance and timeless appeal to each of our exquisite creations.