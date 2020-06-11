DIY Stocks Investment Live on Groww for new age investors

Groww, one of the most popular investment platforms, has launched stocks to democratize stock investing for the new generation of investors. With the release of stocks, Groww is continuing on its mission of making financial services work for everyone.

Speaking on the launch, Lalit Keshre, Cofounder and CEO of Groww said – “We started Groww to make financial services accessible and transparent for everyone. With the launch of stocks, we open up the most delightful stock investing experience to millions of new age investors in the country. There was strong demand from our users who wanted to invest in stocks and ETFs, and so we started working on the platform almost 2 years ago. We began a phased roll-out by inviting our early investors at the start of the year. Over 1 Lakh investors have opened stocks accounts on invitation and have done more than 2 million transactions so far. The platform will open to all the users in the coming weeks.”

On Groww, investors can view all information about the company’s statistics such as financial performance, shareholding patterns, peer comparisons etc at one place. They can see all their holdings on a single dashboard and track the performance in real time. This makes the platform very friendly for investors who like doing investments on their own.

Investors can also learn about stock investing on the platform. Groww creates content via videos, blogs, in-app content etc to educate investors about various aspects of a company.

Launched in 2017, Groww is the most popular platform for direct mutual funds. With 6m+ registered users, it caters to investors across more than 800 cities. Groww is backed by marquee investors such as Sequoia, Ribbit, YCombinator and Mukesh Bansal among others.

In coming weeks, Groww will add a lot more features to become a one stop destination for everything related to stock investing – intraday trading, F&O etc. Investors will also be able to invest in International stocks and ETFs.

Groww is committed to crafting the best user experience for investing and will continue to invest in building the scalable infrastructure.