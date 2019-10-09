DLF Foundation celebrated International Elderly Day with fervor

DLF Foundation, a philanthropic arm of DLF Ltd. along with Dignity Foundation celebrated the International Elderly day with zeal. The event took place at its Senior Citizen Centre, Community Centre, Phase II, Gurugram.

Kaleidoscope, a research based organization that works in Geriatrics focusing on health care of elderly people was invited to interact with the audience on senior care management. Students of Suncity School, Sector-54 Gurgaon and Amity University presented a musical melody along with other fun activities.

Usha Mangla, 62 said, “I am so glad to attend and celebrate this day with the students who have put in so much effort to make it memorable for us. We all enjoyed playing tambola and won lots of prizes.”

The event saw an enthusiastic participation from senior citizens.

Jiya Agarwal, a student of class 9th, Suncity School said, “We are blessed to celebrate this day at Senior citizen Center. We had a good time playing various activities with them. It was a great experience for us as they shared their life experiences with us.”

DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation together have taken many initiatives to provide services to the elderly in society. DLF Foundation was founded in the year 2008 with a mission to empower communities by providing services to senior citizens, creating multiple opportunities and providing platforms for the underprivileged by promoting inclusive growth.