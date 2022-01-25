Ebixcash Travel Signs Strategic Sales Agreement With Leading Malaysian And Saudi Arabian Travel Companies To Distribute Ebixcash’s Via.Com Travel Products In These Countries

Hyderabad, INDIA & JOHNS CREEK, GA – January 25, 2022 – EbixCash Private Limited, today announced that the EbixCash Travel Division has signed strategic sales agreements with two reputed travel wholesalers, namely Malaysia based Universal Travel and Holidays (Universal) and Saudi Arabia based Arjaa Travel & Tourism (Arjaa) to distribute its Via.com travel products in these countries.

Under the terms of the agreement with Universal, EbixCash’s online travel portal Via.com, has appointed Universal as its Wholesale General Sales Agent in Malaysia to distribute its airline inventory to other agents in Malaysia, using the Via.com travel booking platform. The appointment makes it easier for Malaysian travel agents intending to purchase air tickets to buy directly now from Via.com as transactions will no longer have to go outside Malaysia to agents in China and other parts of Asia, which has been the usually the case in Malaysia. All these agents will now be able to purchase airline inventory directly from Universal Holidays and pay in local Malaysian currency, without incurring international transaction charges.

Under the terms of the other agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Arjaa, EbixCash’s online travel portal Via.com, has appointed Arjaa as its Wholesale General Sales Agent (GSA) in Saudi Arabia to distribute its Flights, Hotels and Holidays inventory available on via.com to huge network of B2B agents of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, using the Via.com travel booking platform.

Headquartered in Al-Khobar, with offices in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah, Arjaa Travel & Tourism, has gained regional recognition as a reputable travel agent specializing in the corporate and retail travel business in the Saudi market over a span of 30+ years. Arjaa, a part of the famed Almajdouie group in Saudi Arabia, has been a successful GSA for Go First Airlines (India based Low Cost Carrier), Salam Air (Oman based LCC) and Jazeera Airways (Kuwait based LCC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

