Edelweiss invests 75 crore in Bharat City

Edelweiss, an Indian Financial services company has invested 75 crore in Bharat City (BCC Group). This development can be viewed as an important development in NCR real estate sector as this not only allows bcc to develop 200 crore fresh inventory alongside the sold ones, but also promises fresh flesh and blood in the long slump hit sector.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Kumar Bharat Managing Director BCC Group said, “We are thankful to edelweiss for their help at this crucial time and we want to thank our clients too for their patience and continued support. This investment is a welcome development for us and we will fulfil our commitment to the buyers. We will be ready with 250cr ready to move inventory”

The BCC group has shaped the nation’s skyline both in terms of residential and commercial properties in Delhi & NCR region. The group is based out of Delhi and has about 6.5 million sq. ft. of under development projects, and 2.5 million sq. ft. Area has been already developed in our portfolio. As a leading developer, in last 30 years, BCC has successfully completed their promises with quality construction across their all projects.