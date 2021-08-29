Hyderabad’s corporate executive Srikanth Badiga is elected as the Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES)

Hyderabad, 29th August 2021 – Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs announces its new leadership. Hyderabad’s corporate executive and Founder Director, Phoenix Group Srikanth Badiga is chosen as the Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES).

Mr Srikanth Badiga is the first South Indian chosen for the office of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES)

Mr Bhuvnesh Seth, the current Vice-Chairman, has been promoted to the role of Chairman of the Council. Mr Srikanth Badiga, who until now served as a member of the Central Governing Council, has been unanimously elected as the Vice-Chairman. All the newly elected Regional Governing Councils from the seven zones will assume office.

Mr Srikanth Badiga is a key executive at Phoenix, a corporate conglomerate with business interests in Realty, Automobiles, Power and Mining has held many positions in the past as Chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, Hyderabad consecutively for the record three terms and later elevated as the Executive Council Member of IACC, South India and associated with World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) among many others.

He is the member of Baba Kalyani Committee, constituted by Ministry of Commerce and Industry , Govt of India to revive the SEZs in India

He is the Board of Directors of the World Free Zones Organisation for the Asian region. The WFZO is a body that provides one authoritative, collective voice representing the interests of free zones around the world. It works closely with World Bank, World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Customs Organization

Reacting to his election, Mr Srikath said, it is a great honour bestowed on me as being the first South Indian chosen for such a responsible position, I will strive hard and play my role to serve the export promotional needs of EOUs & SEZs in the country.

Telangana has a huge scope of Dry Ports and Free Trade Zones (FTZs). As such the Hyderabad is already leading in IT/ITES SEZs exports

Export Promotion Council for Export Oriented Units(EOUs). and Special Economic Zone SEZs (Export Promotion Council for EOUs–EPCES), the apex body set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to service the export promotional needs of EOUs & SEZs in the country

EPCES works to service the export promotional needs of EOUs & SEZs in the country.

The Council aims to achieve an export target from India of $400 Bn by 2022 and $1-trillion (Rs7,500 Cr) under the new Foreign Trade Policy FY 2026 as envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. India seeks to tailor its policies suitably to cash in on an expected rebound in the global economic growth as it recently introduced the Performance Linked Incentives Scheme (PLIS) for exporters.

Over the years, EPCES has endeavoured to facilitate consultations between different stakeholders including industry, policymakers, banks, financial institutions and multilateral agencies to facilitate greater competitiveness in the Indian EOUs & SEZ sector.

EPCES is the only scheme-specific & Multi-product Council and represents major industrial sectors, like Textiles, Garments & Yarn, Gem &Jewellery, Leather Goods, Food &Agro Products, Electronics & Software, Information Technology, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Engineering, Minerals, Granites & other stones, Plastic & Rubber goods etc.

India was one of the first Asian countries to recognize the effectiveness of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) model in promoting exports, with Asia’s first EPZ set up in Kandla in 1965.

All SEZs must be members of EPCES. It is mandatory. Presently, 378 SEZs are notified in India, out of which 265 are operational.