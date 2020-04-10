JK Technosoft Ltd is organizing live webinar on ‘Chatbot at work in Just 5-days’ to support business continuity amidst COVID-19

Noida, India: Due to the enforced lockdown, businesses are struggling big-time especially those involved with customer service like e-commerce, Retail, Healthcare, Travel, Insurance, Logistics etc. According to a report by Deloitte India published in 2019, the Service sector accumulates to 61.5% of India’s GDP, which is fairly higher than China (52%). The service sector has a huge reliance on the customer service/support industry to carry its operations. With the lockdown in place, the customer service teams, through trying their best to adapt themselves to work remotely and with less resources, are still far away to adapt to the current scenario. Customers on the other end are facing difficulty in reaching out to get the required support they need resulting in long queues of support requests, unanswered calls or emails, and delays in resolving customer queries.

Today when the companies are opening up to try new-age technologies to make pace with the fast-moving world, involvement of technology in the form of AI-enabled Chatbots can be the new means to support various industries in this crucial period in which the whole nation is engulfed in. Chatbots can help in ‘Optimising Customer Support Function to Reduce Impact of Peak Customer Queries’.

Realizing the situation, JK Technosoft’s Digital & Innovation team is working round-the-clock to deploy Chatbot service in just 5 days. Chatbots provide an excellent way to ramp up customer resolutions quickly and can help companies get the resources they need to keep their standards of customer service high.

The webinar will have Mr. Praveen Kumar, Vice President, Digital & Innovation, JK Technosoft Ltd and Mr. Shankar Kamra, Technical Lead, JK Technosoft Ltd. as the lead speakers. The webinar will go live on Tuesday, 14th April 2020.

Commenting on the webinar, Mr. Praveen Kumar, Vice President, Digital & Innovation, JK Technosoft Ltd. said, “In light of the current scenario in the country, we wanted to ensure people still had the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and at the same time help businesses to optimise their operations. We want to support people in every way possible at this challenging time.”

Day & Date: Tuesday, 14th April 2020

Timing: 2:00 PM BST | 3:00 PM CEST | 6:30 PM IST

Registration Link: https://jktech.com/insight/webinar/chatbot-at-work-in-just-5-days-optimize-customer-support-function/