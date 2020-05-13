Man Industries (India) Limited donated COVID-19 Testing machine to TATA Memorial Hospital

Mumbai, May 13, 2020: MAN Industries (India) Limited, one of the leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing company has announced today that the company has donated RT PCR Machine and testing kit imported from USA for COVID-19 Testing to TATA Memorial Hospital. This Machine will be used for COVID-19 Testing exclusively by the Patients of TATA Memorial Hospital free of cost. Company has recently committed Rs. 1.5 Crore to support various initiatives related to Covid-19.

Commenting on this, Dr. R.C. Mnsukhani said, “As a socially responsible corporate, we have always been supporting the community in difficult times and especially when it comes to Tata Memorial Hospital we are extra energized to assist them for the noble cause. Earlier also we had undertaken Renovation of the Paediatric Oncology Department at Tata Memorial Hospital.

On operations front, as on date the unexecuted order book of the company stands at Approximately Rs. 2,000 crores to be executed in the next 8 to 9 months. The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, Dividend and meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment. Meanwhile, the company’s plant at Anjar is now fully operational.

About MAN Group

Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970, incorporated its flagship company Man Industries (India) Limited in1988. The Company is a part of the well diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminum Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries is now one of the largest players in large diameter carbon steel line pipes and Coating Systems.

It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with the total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by lS0-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions.