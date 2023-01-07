Marathi has gone global with New Media, says IIMC DG Prof. Dwivedi

Amravati, January 07: “Marathi journalism has not only encouraged journalism in other parts of the country but also helped other languages to grow,” said Indian Institute of Mass Communication Director General Prof. Dr. Sanjay Dwivedi during the inaugural session of Sampadak Samvaad program organized on the occasion of Marathi Patrakar Diwas on Friday.

Speaking as a chief guest at the IIMC Amravati at the auditorium of the Physics Department of SGB Amravati University, Prof. Dwivedi said that Digital media and new media have enabled Marathi to go global. “It is no more confined to its geographical limits and has today become a universal language,” he added.

Tarun Bharat’s Gajanan Nimdev and Lokmat’s Shrimant Mane were the guest editors, who spoke on the ‘Changing Scenario of Marathi Journalism’. Prof. Mona Chimote, Head, Deptt. Of Marathi, SGBAU was the guest of honour. Prof. Dr. V K Bharti, Regional Director, IIMC, Amravati, was in the chair.

Recalling the rich contribution of Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to Marathi journalism in Maharashtra, Prof. Dwivedi said, “Marathi is the language of justice, intimacy and heart”. Citing reports of studies made by different agencies, DG IIMC said the future of Indian languages is bright as internet users of regional languages are expected to grow phenomenally by 2030.

Praising Amravati for being a sacred land of saints and independence revolutionaries, Prof. Dwivedi advised the students not to fiddle with the originality of the language. Language should be treated with love, affection, and integrity. If you play with its original nature, it will lose its nature, he said.

IIMC DG made it clear that a transparent and open society is not possible without media. If there is no dialogue, democracy will not live and survive. Gone are the days when people used to ‘manage’ media and throttle news. It is impossible now, thanks to the rise in the number of media platforms, he added.

During the celebration of Marathi Patrakar Diwas, Lokmat executive editor Shrimant Mane said that except for the change in thinking and complexion of the society, nothing else has changed around us. He attributed it to social inertia. Advising students to develop strong news sense, the tremendous power of observation, and linguistic skills to become a good journalist, he said the competition today is between quality and quantity and the challenge is of credibility. Talking of social media, he said, Social media bring with it its own death. He said that while print media is credible, fake news is a challenge before it.

He added the motive of journalism should be to provide a voice for the no-voice community. He advised students to write their stories with global thought. Stating that media made business using pains and pangs of partition, advicing the students to be responsive to the pains of common man. Stating that talent coupled with hard work leads to progress, Mane called upon students to go global, be multi-linguistic, develop vocabulary, express themselves clearly and fluently and explore new angles and think out of the box.

Tarun Bharat editor, Gajanan Nimdev said that Marathi journalism has undergone a drastic change since independence. He took stock of the social, and political changes and explained how Marathi journalism has changed in its attitude and motive. He spoke candidly about the evils in today’s journalism and urged students to be wary of them.

Prof. Mona Chimote threw light on the life and work of Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar on the occasion of Marathi Patrakar Diwas. She said that Jambhekar’s Marathi daily Darpan attempted to communicate the message of social change to the British power 190 years ago. She further said that journalists play a big role in making people knowledgeable for their social uplift. “Journalists can give direction to the country” she added. She advised students to strive to preserve original sources of knowledge and enrich themselves with experience.

At the outset, Prof. VK Bharti delivered the welcome speech while Prof. Vinod Natale gave introductory remarks. Prof. Anil Jadhav compered the function while Prof. Rajesh Kushwaha proposed a vote of thanks. The guests were welcomed by Prof. Bharti, Prof. Rajesh Kushwaha, Vinod Nitale, and Prof. Aashish Dubey.

The programme began with the lighting of traditional flame and garlanding of the images of Balshastri Jambhekar and Sant Gadge Baba. Earlier, DG Sanjay Dwivedi inaugurated a photography exhibition highlighting the pictures taken by IIMC students on the themes of environment & nature, art & culture, and heritage & city. He also released lab journals brought out by EJ, MJ, and HJ students. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the students who played active part in the organization of the grand event.

