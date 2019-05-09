Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh raises awareness on ‘Cadaveric Organ Donation’

To raise awareness on the importance and need for cadaver organ donation, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh organised an awareness campaign. The idea behind the initiative is to make sure that people in general are more aware about organ donation as recent findings done at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh – the only centre in north Delhi who does cadaver transplant reveals a major dip in the number of such donations.

A lot of road accident victims’ end up brain dead at hospitals due to the extreme trauma suffered during the accident, however, the families of few or none of the victims come forward to save others by donating the victim’s functional organs. Max Healthcare, one of the leading healthcare providers in India who practice both cadaveric and living donor organ donation highlights the need for organ donation.

“On an average, one organ donor can save more than eight lives in their life by donating their organs. We believe that there’s a significant need to educate individuals especially the youth about what a cadaveric donation is, how it is carried out and the risks involved with it. This will help the society as a whole to overcome various myths and taboos associated with the procedure and therefore, lead to rise in cadaveric organ donations.” Said Dr Waheed Zaman, Principal Consultant, Urology & Renal Transplantation, Max Super Speciality hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Often the term organ Donation is restricted to the thinking of living donor organ donation where a person donates their kidneys, part of the liver to a loved one in order to help them survive. . However, an average human body is capable of giving a life to someone through organ donation even after a brain death, which is widely known as – Cadaveric Organ Donation.

“While, it is rather unfortunate for a family to lose their loved one to brain death, it is equally essential for the family to understand, the power the deceasedpatient holds, the power of saving a life through donation.” Said Dr. Manoj Khanal, Principal consultant, Neurology, Max Super Speciality hospital Shalimar Bagh

In a cadaveric donation, a team of doctors takeout organs from a brain dead patient and give it to dying or terminally patient(s) in order to save their life. The organs that can be donated in such cases are the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas as well as tissues such as the skin, corneas, tendons, bone.

“One of the key examples of advancements in medical science is cadaveric organ transplantation. However, its success in our country is hugely determined by the perspective of the donor’s family towards the procedure. Hence, it is our duty as doctors to make sure that the family is completely understands the whole process and is comfortable before going ahead with the donation.” Added Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Director – Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

In order to raise awareness on the subject, it is imperative to remove existing taboos related to the procedure and understand the risks involved in the same. Each of us, on passing, can save up to 7 lives by way of organ donation. Each of us can enhance over 50 lives by way of tissue donation. Even in death, we bring life. We have ‘More to Give’.