Ms Sunitha Mahender Reddy presents COWE awards to women of eminence at the Women’s Day Celebrations!

The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India, (COWE), Telangana Chapter, – a social organization engaged in empowering women through entrepreneurship; presented awards to eminent women achievers who excelled in their respective fields, as part of theWomen’s Day Celebration, on Saturday at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet. Chief Guest Ms Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, MLA, Alair Constituency, TRS; gave away the COWE AWARDS in two categories – “Women of Inspiration” for women who are non members of COWE and “Women of Excellence” to members of COWE. Ms Lalitha Aluri, President, COWE, Telangana Chapter & Ms Neeraja Reddy, Secretary, COWE, Telangana Chapter, were also present on the occasion.

The winners of “Women of Inspiration” Awards are

Smt. Palathoti Gloria, Dy. Collector, APCRDA, Capital City Amaravati, AP.

Allola Divya Reddy, Founder of Klimom milk producers

Dr. Geeta Nagashree, Sr Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Continental Hospitals.

Ch Rekha Rao, Founder Principal, Vedant International School, Hyderabad,

Aruna Dasari, Vice President DICCI Telangana 2019, founder of Ananya Greentech, Ananya Polymers and Poly Greentech

Edam Roja, Sarpanch of Ghattupal

Satyavani,Founder & President, Bharatiyam.

Dr. Vijaya Bhavani, Director, Magna Carta & Women and child rights actvist.

The winners of “Women of Excellence” Awards are

Keerthi Chekoti, Chekoti Bio Organic Products, Organics foods

Dr. Bora Geetha Reddy, Yashmi Solutions; Recruitments & Placements

Vanitha Rathlavath, Chocitos; Food Processing

Dr.T.Neelima, Cocotang, Food & Beverages

Deepika Joshi,Synergy & Streamline; consulting, training and advisory services

Tumma Aruna, Hary Cabs; Travel Services

Neeraja Godavarthi, Ekasila Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Chemical Industry

Radhakiran chikoti, Sisters Gold Jewellery; puregold lightweight jewellery

Paavani Jella, Vie Foods Pvt Ltd.; Food Industry

Sandhya Jella, SHAIVI; Fashion Technology,

Raja Rajeshwari, TAHA clothings; Garments/Cothings/Fashion Designer

Speaking on the occasion Mrs Lalitha Aluri, President, COWE, Telangana Chapter said, This is an opportunity for all of us at COWE to gain insights from successful business persons on the best practices and fine-tune our entrepreneurial skills. The event through the Awards ceremony brings to limelight some of the hidden gems amidst us, who are an inspiration to all