Numero Uno partners with Aroma Tree to launch Herbal Sanitizer

After foraying into the PPE category with the launch of Face masks, Numero Uno- India’s only indigenously manufactured denim label launches a range of Hand sanitizers.

In the new normal era, the use of hand sanitizers and mask becomes an utmost priority. As things started to get back on its track, the demand for personal hygiene products have surged high. Numero Uno- India’s homegrown denim label this time have partnered with Aroma tree-Pure and Natural Ayurveda to form an all safe hand sanitizer called ‘Herbal Sanitizer’.

The WHO compliant Numero Uno sanitizer comes with natural formulations meeting International standards and kills 99.9% bacteria & virus. The concentration is made of Ethyl Alcohol, Denat (Prassana) 80% and Aloe Vera. Composed of Ayurveda properties, the NU Hand Sanitizer is safe to use and carry no harmful effects. Unlike the other sanitizers available in the market, The Aloe Vera properties in the gel will help keep hands moisturized and soft all day long.