PhonePe’s #100Crores Pledge challenge goes viral

As Indians get used to a home lockdown to combat COVID-19, PhonePe has launched a #100CrorePledge, urging 10 Crore Indian citizens to donate to the PMCARES Fund to show their solidarity in fighting the menace of COVID-19. PhonePe has pledged to contribute Rs 10/- for every Indian who donates even Rs 1/- to the PMCARES Fund via the PhonePe App using UPI by April 30th, 2020. In total, PhonePe has pledged to contribute a maximum of up to Rs 100 Crores.

Speaking about this initiative, Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe said, “The #100CrorePledge is an attempt to lift the mood of the country in this period of crisis. We are asking every Indian to unite together and donate, even if it’s just INR 1, to the PMCARES Fund. Our mission is to get 10 Crore people to donate to this cause and create a World Record for the highest ever number of donors for a cause in history.”

To make a donation, users can visit the PhonePe app and follow three simple steps –

1) Open the PhonePe app and “Click to Donate” banner

2) Follow the instructions on the page and make the desired contribution.

The minimum amount of contribution is just INR 1. All donations can be made only through the UPI payment method, and funds will be directly transferred from the donor’s bank account to the PMCARES Fund’s bank account. These donations are eligible for 100% tax exemption under 80G. In challenging times like these, no contribution is too small and every single rupee counts. We encourage everyone to donate to support us in making history. #DonateKaroNaIndia.