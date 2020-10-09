Professors of SRM University- AP, Andhra Pradesh receives a total outlay of Rs. 67.97 lakhs from DST, Government of India

DST, Government of India, sanctioned the research work of three professors of SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh in the field of Science and Technology. Dr. Imran Y Pancha, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, received a total outlay of Rs.27 lakhs for his research work on “Chemical modulator based microalgal biorefinery for the production of biofuels and bioproducts”.Further, Dr Writoban Basu Ball, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, will be pursuing research on “Targeting Kennedy pathway of cellular phosphatidylethanolamine biosynthesis as a common therapeutic strategy against protozoan parasites like Leishmania donovani, Trypanosoma brucei and Entamoeba histolytica.” With the sanctioned outlay of Rs.26.34 lakhs. In addition, Dr Tapan Kumar Hota, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, will be working on “Mathematical analysis and Adjoint Based Stability for a Coupled Convection-Diffusion equation in Miscible Displacement” using the total outlay of Rs.14.63 lakhs sanctioned by DST, Government of India Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, President, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, congratulated and applauded the perseverance of the professors in pursuing excellence in the field of science and continues to contribute to the improvement of the nation and society at large.