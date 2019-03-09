Sahara Star celebrates the win of Mabruk at the Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2019

Adding another cap to its feather, Mabruk – The Mediterranean restaurant won the best Lebanese fine dine cuisine award for the ninth time at the Times Food & Nightlife awards 2019 that was held on 01st March 2019.

The Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2019 is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies for Mumbai restaurants. It is also considered the Oscars of Food and Nightlife. The restaurants are judged by a jury of industry connoisseurs.

The Mabruk, is a Mediterranean restaurant, sets the mood with its casual low seating on a wooden deck and a spectacular view of the lagoon area, the pillar less clear-to-the sky dome as well as the other restaurants. At Mabruk you can enjoy the sophistication and subtleties of Mediterranean cuisines with the exotic ingredients of the Middle and Far East. Chef Jihaad is the man behind all the delicacies prepared at Mabruk and he gets his knowledge from Lebanon.

On this great achievement, Chef Salil Fadnis, Hotel Manager at Sahara Star said, “We are ecstatic on winning this prestigious award for the ninth time. Perfection is something that we strive to accomplish, along with that giving unique yet traditional food to our customers is the goal.”

Mabruk gets the famous dishes of the Mid East to your plate like samboussek, tabouleh and the evergreen falafel. This along with the ambience is what led to this restaurant.