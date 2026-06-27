Shri Yogi Adityanath Marks Groundbreaking of Amber Group’s INR 6,785 Crore Investment to Strengthen India’s Electronics Components Manufacturing Ecosystem

Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, 27 June 2026: Amber Group today commenced construction of its proposed INR 6,785 crore manufacturing facilities for Ascent-K Circuit and Amber Enterprises at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Uttar Pradesh, marking the first industrial project within the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji; Hon’ble Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji; Hon’ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav Ji; along with senior government dignitaries, industry leaders and global partners.

Representing one of India’s biggest investments in electronics component manufacturing, the INR 6,785 crore project marks a significant step towards strengthening the country’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. It will deepen localisation, accelerate domestic value addition and foster global technology partnerships across critical electronics components. The investment further supports India’s ambition to emerge as a globally competitive hub for advanced electronics manufacturing, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Viksit Bharat.

As part of this investment, Ascent-K Circuit will establish one of India’s most advanced manufacturing facilities in Sector 10. The facility will manufacture High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs) and Semiconductor Substrates – critical components powering modern electronics across consumer devices, mobility, industrial automation and telecommunications. Further, Amber Enterprises will set up a 100-acre manufacturing facility in Sector 08 for Room Air Conditioners (RACs), Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) and other critical components, strengthening backward integration and localisation within India’s consumer durables industry. Together, the two facilities will deepen India’s electronics component value chain and reduce import dependence.

Speaking at the ground-breaking occasion, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, said, “No one had ever imagined that products we once imported from the global market could be manufactured right here and exported worldwide. The goal is to transform India into a hub for electronic components, and this very vision has brought us to where we stand today – a moment that brings joy to us all. Thanks to this robust strategy and inspiring leadership, Jewar – once notorious for a lack of law and order ‘Jungle Raj’ in Uttar Pradesh – has now become a place of prosperity and good governance ‘Mangal Raj’.”

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman & CEO, Amber Group, said, “India’s next phase of manufacturing growth will be driven by its ability to build capabilities across critical electronics components. The Ascent-K Circuit and Amber Enterprises project is an investment in India’s long-term competitiveness, supporting the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Viksit Bharat. Both the projects will help position India as a globally competitive hub for advanced electronics and component manufacturing.”

Designed as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facilities, both manufacturing units will integrate advanced water recycling systems, resource-efficient operations and sustainable manufacturing practices. Located within the rapidly developing YEIDA industrial region, the facilities will benefit from world-class connectivity, multimodal logistics infrastructure and a rapidly evolving manufacturing ecosystem. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate 3,000+ direct and indirect employment opportunities while catalysing the growth of ancillary industries, supplier ecosystems and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the region.

With the commencement of construction, Amber Group reinforces its commitment to building world-class component manufacturing capabilities from India for the world and taking India to global level in electronics manufacturing ecosystem.