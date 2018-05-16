Sterling Holiday Resorts bags India Travel Awards- South 2018

Sterling Holiday Resorts (India) Limited, India’s leading Leisure Hospitality and Vacation Ownership company, has been named the winner in two distinct categories at the India Travel Awards- South 2018.

While the group’s new property in Wayanad, Kerala, won the ‘Best Luxury Family Resort Award’, the marketing activities undertaken as part of the brand’s transformation last year earned it the ‘Best Hotel and Resort Marketing Company’ recognition.

Launched in November 2017, Sterling Wayanad, situated amidst verdant forests, bamboo grooves and spectacular wildlife was awarded for the unique luxury experiences and amenities it provides to our guests.

Sterling’s renewed identity as a brand that focuses on the ‘Joy of discovery’ and the host of promotional activities it initiated such as the launch of a new logo, the introduction of the ‘discovery mascot’, 100 days of joy calendar and the destination films focusing on the experiences guests can have were recognized through the ‘Best Hotel and Resort Marketing Company Award’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Ramanathan, Managing Director, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd. said, “It’s an honor to win India Travel Awards- South. Sterling’s constant endeavor is to provide meaningful vacations endowed with rich experiences. I feel overwhelmed to see our efforts paying off.” He added, “On behalf of Sterling, I thank all our guests & employees for their support and appreciation. Both our guests & employees have played a key role in strengthening Sterling as a brand.”

The India Travel Awards recognizes and encourages regional talent by bringing into limelight the leading brands of Travel and Tourism industry. The awards are supported by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and esteemed trade bodies viz IATO, PATA, ADTOI, ATOAI and OTOAI to name a few. This year, the ceremony was held on May 14.

Kumar Pushkar, an IFS officer and Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation was the Chief Guest for the ceremony while Anita Mishra, Gladrags Mrs. India Maharashtra 2018, was the guest of honour for the occasion.