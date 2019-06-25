Suntuity Renewable Energy India, part of a US based Suntuity Group, commissions a 103kW Solar rooftop project; the largest for any educational institute in South Mumbai

24 June 2019: Suntuity Renewable Energy India is proud to announce its maiden roof-top project. This 103 kW rooftop solar project at Blossom High School, is the largest solar-powered rooftop on any educational institution in South Mumbai. The project marks the foray of Suntuity Group in India. Aimed at promoting Green Energy, Suntuity Renewable Energy India will promote environmentally beneficial solar projects that reduce dependence on electricity and achieve energy independence. It assists in lowering electricity bills, and in achieving a reduced carbon footprint.

Commenting on the occasion Ms. Imaan Javan, Director – Suntuity Renewable Energy India said, “At Suntuity, we believe in doing our bit to promote environmental consciousness, energy efficiency and a green eco-system. Our solutions cater to assist reducing carbon footprint and help in a clean way of life. We have deployed many installations across the world, and it’s a great feeling to know that we play a part in moulding young minds towards energy conservation with this maiden project. We owe our existence to Mother Earth and it’s our duty and privilege to save and protect it. Sustainable and renewable energy is the future.”

At Blossom’s High School, the Rooftop Solar energy system will offset the school’s electricity by approximately 96%, and is expected to payback in 3.5 to 4 years. The modules used are manufactured by Vikram Solar.

The Suntuity Group of Companies develop, finance, build, own and operate the best-in-class residential, commercial and utility-scale renewable energy solutions across the world. This includes utility-scale solar farms, commercial solar arrays, residential solar arrays (rooftop & ground mount), drones and UAV services for businesses across a multitude of industries. Suntuity develops and deploys commercial-scale solar solutions in the US. The company has installed over 250 MW of solar PV since their formation in 2008. Suntuity installs over 4,000 residential solar systems every year in the US. The Suntuity Group is currently working on delivering micro grid solutions in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean that operate autonomously from the utility grid.