Surya goes live with its new ad campaign featuring Shankar Mahadevan

One of the most respected and trusted brands for Lighting, Fans, Home Appliances, Steel Pipes, and PVC pipes in India, Surya Roshni has rolled out a new ad campaign themed around “Surya – Sabko Mood Mein Le Aaye”. Featuring popular Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, the campaign is a part of Surya’s ongoing brand refresh.

In a world where everyone is busy, the campaign urges families to celebrate togetherness, and highlights the unique features and benefits of Surya’s key consumer products through an engaging narrative and mood lifting melodies by the singer.

The campaign features two television advertisements featuring Surya’s Smart Lighting and Low-noise Mixer Grinders. The first advertisement, for Surya Smart Lighting, sees Shankar Mahadevan come home from work to see all the members of the family busy doing their own thing, which makes him despondent. Noticing this, his wife switches on the Surya Smart Downlighters to refresh his mood. This is when he starts singing “Mood aisabadalgaya, mahaulghar ka chamakgaya”, which makes everyone in the family forget what they were doing and come together. The different features of Surya Smart Downlighter are highlighted – being remote controlled, changing colours, changing the light intensity, leading to upliftment of the mood of the entire family.

The second advertisement on Surya Mixer Grinders features Mahadevan in the kitchen along with his children. When they are ready to switch on the Mixer Grinder, they start singing loudly, expecting the appliance to make a lot of noise. However, to their surprise, the Mixer Grinder turns out to be operating with very low noise and vibrations.

The Surya Smart Lighting and Low Noise Mixer Grinder campaigns have been launched in October, and will run across television, print and digital platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Nirupam Sahay, ED & CEO, Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni, said, “At Surya, we believe in keeping our consumers at the forefront, and focus on products that meet the aspirations of the modern and progressive consumer. Getting Shankar Mahadevan for our new ad campaign was a great decision as he has done a tremendous job with his singing as well as acting skills, capturing our vision of transforming into a modern, innovative, progressive and stylish brand.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Pawan Bhatt, Executive Vice President, Ogilvy, said, “Surya is a strong legacy brand. It has built brand equity for decades, and they are now coming to the forefront with an array of lighting, fans and appliances that are right up there in terms of design and technology. To refresh a brand like this, there was a need to be seen differently. A need to communicate things differently. The films use the magical voice of Shankar Mahadevan, and feature him in the ads as well. They are almost like musicals, showcasing the brand and product benefits in an entertaining way.”

Mixer Grinder – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-YN_pmZal4