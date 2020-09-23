TAC Security bags five awards at 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards

Mumbai, September 23, 2020: In an outstanding feat highlighting its position as the industry leader in the information and cybersecurity domain, TAC Security has cinched five bronze at the 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards. The company lifted the laurels in the following categories:

● Startup of the Year | Business Products

● Startup of the Year | Business Services

● Startup of the Year | Technology Services

● Startup of the Year | Technology Software

● Startup of the Year | Other Services

TAC Security has won recognition for its state-of-the-art offerings in securing governments and organizations from the advanced threat landscape. The company protects Fortune 500 and large enterprises through its innovative AI- and ML-driven vulnerability management platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

The CEO World Award celebrates the achievements of leaders and their management teams for the year’s most outstanding initiatives. The award invites entries from all organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide and honors the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security said, “It feels great getting acknowledged at such a reputed platform. What is more thrilling is that people see value in your product as it helps them tide over such an unprecedented time. It encourages you to keep moving, evolving, and introducing better services. We will continue enhancing our offerings to secure organizations from sophisticated cyber risks.”

Since its launch, TAC Security has been making waves globally, winning several accolades for its differentiating services at premium business events. Having an unparalleled position in serving corporate giants in India and the US, has also made it the first Indian cybersecurity company to be involved in cybersecurity policymaking and strategizing for robust law enforcement in the United States of America.