TCK by The China Kitchen Introduces New Winter-Cocktail Menu

Sacred and dedicated to the thought of making dining more than just a habit, TCK by The China Kitchen believes in entertaining one’s company with more than just providing a mundane wine and dine experience, and to lead that basic good time hangout to a mesmerizing dinner spread. With their all-new winter cocktail menu, TCK by The China Kitchen is taking the term “wine and dine” to newer definitions. Paired along with the most exclusive variants, the new menu comes forth to steal the show with the most striking options ranging from Sparkling wine, Red wine, White wine and Wines by the Glass.

The newly-launched Winter Cocktail menu also includes a wide array of alcoholic beverages that will surely speak to that bibulous spirit in you, ranging from Beer, Dark Rum, Vodka to an all new level of Signature Cocktails like Gingerbread Egg Nogg, Fireball Hot Toddy, After 8 and much more.

TCK by The China Kitchen also provides you with an addition of non-alcoholic beverages; including iced tea, mocktails and all types of soft beverages. This Christmas, fulfill your heart’s desires at TCK by The China Kitchen that will definitely leave you wanting for more.