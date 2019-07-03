The Swayamvar opens its 25th exclusive Wedding Wear store!

Gorgeous Tollywood diva Lavanya Tripathi, inaugurated the 25th exclusive men’s wedding wear store of ‘Swayamvar’ powered byKasam Group, today at Punjagutta. Swayamvar Directors Mr Arugonda Achalanand and Mr Arugonda Viswanath, along with patrons, well wishers in large numbers attended the.

Weddings have become the most celebrated festival in a family. Today, they have become an occasion to be treasured for life. For the last many years, The Swayamvar has been the obvious choice that grooms select to look their impressive best on the biggest day of their life.

The Swayamvar has an array of Wedding Wear and Ethnic Wear for the bridegroom, with the range comprising Sherwanis, Indo Western, Kurtas, Dhotis, Jackets and accessories. With weddings becoming a multiple-day affair today, Swayamvar has the assortment to befit every occasion, like Engagement Wear, Sangeet Wear, Wedding Wear and Reception Wear.

“We are delighted to be the chosen one for men’s ethnic wear, more so, for wedding wear. Our vast offerings come with reasonable pricing and that has made us a preferred choice over many others in the wedding wear segment. Our 25th store is a testimony to this”, added Mr Arugonda Achalanand. For The Swayamvar, this is yet another milestone on their way to 100 stores in the next few years.

Lavanya Tripathi commenting on the launch said, delighted to launch the 25th store of Swayamvar, it has some amazing men’s wear ethnic collection. The range of monsoon colours on display are nice and eye catchy. It’s a perfect place to shop for all men in the family for wedding and important occasions. The range is exhaustive to match the tastes of everyone. I am extremely excited at the forthcoming release of Arjun Suravaram.