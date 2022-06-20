Venturestudio & Legalwiz.In Ink Partnership MoU

Ahmedabad, India, June 20, 2022: Legalwiz.in, a leading LegalTech firm, today announced their partnership with VentureStudio, a startup incubator established by Ahmedabad University in active collaboration with Stanford University. The Partnership will enable VentureStudio’s incubates to avail Legalwiz.in’s business professional services at preferential pricing. Also, VentureStudio’s incubates can avail all the services on the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform – a one-stop source aimed at providing an array of vital business requirements like eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer care, financial services, payment gateways, etc…at pre-negotiated rates.
VentureStudio is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) approved by the National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and an Engineering Prototyping and Fabrication workshop DST Nidhi Prayas Shala (funded by DST Nidhi Prayas). While Legalwiz.in, started in April 2016 to cater to StartUps & SMEs, legal, financial, corporate & taxation compliances. Enabled with a robust technology backbone, every step of the process is online to ensure efficiency, transparency and maximum value. LegalWiz.in recently launched the Partner Platform initiative aimed at bringing together different companies on a single platform aimed at helping clients avail best-in-class expertise for a variety of requirements – all at very competitive pricing.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shrijay Sheth, Founder – Legalwiz.in, said, “We are proud to partner with VentureStudio to further accelerate entrepreneurship and startups; especially in the healthcare, medical devices and diagnostics, defence, education, energy, environment, agro, consumer products, logistics, smart technologies etc…segments. I strongly believe that academia-industry collaborations will usher in the next phase of growth and drive entrepreneurship, creating market-facing, customer-ready products and services. Thus we have instituted partnership programs with Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) and entrepreneurship-cells of Universities, wherein nascent ventures can access best-in-class services in the ecosystem and focus on scaling their business. Partnering with industry leaders, we are striving to drive a culture of learning, collaboration and synergistic growth in the ecosystem, making it more resilient. We invite AICs & e-Cells to collaborate with us like VentureStudio and usher in the next wave of entrepreneurship.”
Reinforcing these views, Ms Tanvi Rangwala, CEO – VentureStudio, stated, “Partnering with institutions is a pioneering step and we are very happy to sign the MoU with LegalWiz.in. They are one of the leading firms in providing regulatory & compliance support to businesses at every stage of their growth cycle. This support becomes even more critical for the startups that have recently started their entrepreneurial journey. We are sure our incubatee startups will benefit hugely a lot from this partnership.”