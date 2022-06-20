Venturestudio & Legalwiz.In Ink Partnership MoU

Ahmedabad, India, June 20, 2022: Legalwiz.in, a leading LegalTech firm, today announced their partnership with VentureStudio, a startup incubator established by Ahmedabad University in active collaboration with Stanford University. The Partnership will enable VentureStudio’s incubates to avail Legalwiz.in’s business professional services at preferential pricing. Also, VentureStudio’s incubates can avail all the services on the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform – a one-stop source aimed at providing an array of vital business requirements like eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer care, financial services, payment gateways, etc…at pre-negotiated rates.

VentureStudio is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) approved by the National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and an Engineering Prototyping and Fabrication workshop DST Nidhi Prayas Shala (funded by DST Nidhi Prayas). While Legalwiz.in, started in April 2016 to cater to StartUps & SMEs, legal, financial, corporate & taxation compliances. Enabled with a robust technology backbone, every step of the process is online to ensure efficiency, transparency and maximum value. LegalWiz.in recently launched the Partner Platform initiative aimed at bringing together different companies on a single platform aimed at helping clients avail best-in-class expertise for a variety of requirements – all at very competitive pricing.