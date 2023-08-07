VirtuAlarm Now Accepting Honeywell CLSS Signaling

Kirkland, WA, August 07, 2023 — During its recent dealer meeting, VirtuAlarm announced to partners and customers the addition of Honeywell CLSS signaling to its suite of cloud based services.

The CLSS gateway acts as an interface between fire alarm panels, the cloud and peripherals. The connection to the fire alarm panel enables the reading of the inventory data and data transmission. Connecting to the cloud enables remote monitoring and management of fire alarm systems.

The licensed system software monitors the events in the fire alarm system of a building in real time, immediately notifies users, supports regular maintenance and generates reports on registered mobile devices or stationary IT Systems.

CLSS is a perfect complement to VirtuAlarm’s signal delivery service and False Alarm Reduction Platform.

The signal delivery service allows traditional, professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format. After conversion, the signal can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, globally, using IP or phone lines.

The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user’s APP and to as many friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.