Virus Attenuation Device Shycocan is creating safe working spaces amid the Covid-19 outbreak

Mumbai: Shycocan, a breakthrough virus-attenuation device invented and manufactured in India, is making industries work-ready amid the Covid pandemic. The plug-and-play device ensures protection from coronavirus transmitting indoors and enables a safe working space. It covers an area of 1,000 sq. ft of uninterrupted space and generates high-intensity photons turned electrons that neutralizes the infectivity of both air and surface-borne coronavirus.

The COVID-19 global health emergency and its economic and social impacts have disrupted nearly all aspects of life. After the vaccination process is completed, offices, factories, schools and business outlets are planning to return to their workplace with adequate employee safety. Besides the normal strict hygiene standards, additional safety measures are required in factories and offices to create a safe working space for employees. The Shycocan works effectively against all current and future variants and mutants of the coronavirus, protecting people’s health and saving millions of hours of lost productivity by making the workplace safe.

Alok Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Shycocan Corporation, said, “The pandemic caused a huge loss of livelihoods at a global level. With the unlocking process, offices, factories, malls, restaurants etc. started resumed functioning following the standard safety measures. We are glad to help companies resume their activities by creating a safer workplace for their employees. The Shycocan will help protect more than 250 employees of a company from the highly infectious coronavirus , significantly reducing the risk of the pandemic and allowing the workforce to operate without fear of getting infected at the office premises.”

Shycocan is a well-designed device that is effective and safe and has been thoroughly tested. It neither uses nor emits radiation, chemicals, ozone or any material that harms humans or the environment. Multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space. Shycocan has widespread usage across market segments like hospitals, clinics, schools, higher education institutions, banking sector, manufacturing and retail outlets, hospitality sector, government offices, real estate corporations and businesses.