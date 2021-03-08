‘Womenia 2021’: A campaign by 315Work Avenue to honour & celebrate the women achievers

Bangalore, March 08, 2021 – In keeping with the 2021 narrative of #ChoosetoChallenge theme of International Women’s Day, 315Work Avenue, a leading coworking space provider is hosting Womenia 2021, a campaign that features leading women personalities and achievers from diverse domains and celebrates the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of women. As part of the month long campaign, the Onward Upward initiative by 315Work Avenue will honour & celebrate all the inspiring & motivating women from our country, who have showcased immense conviction & valour in their field of expertise & life. Bringing forth visionaries, from entrepreneurs to influencers, individuals who challenge the norms and showcase their ability to empower and inspire us all, this Onward Upward initiative presents a series of interviews that brings together industry leaders and visionaries to share their experiences and best practices.

Sharing her views on the initiative, Anju Bobby George, Former Athlete and India’s first and only World Champion in the IAAF World Athletics Final, said: “ We need to do something for our country, ourselves to prove to the world that with challenges, we can achieve greater heights.”

“If you are passionate about your skills, it is important to share and nurture them to your children and next generation so that they can share their knowledge to others – said Niveditha Hegde. She along with her daughter (Mom & Daughter dancing duo – Nivi & Ishanvi) create their dance content and influence millions of subscribers on all social media platforms.

“Winning a medal for India after so many years of hard work and sacrifices, motivates us to perform better & make our nation proud, said Sprinter Ashwini Akkunji as part of this initiative by 315Work Avenue.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said, “This special series will inspire other women to learn and reflect from their wisdom. Through this campaign, we tried to capture the undying spirit and daring stories of women who came from varied backgrounds, fought their own battles, with or without support and achieved success. On this occasion, the company also acknowledges success attained by every woman in her field of choice battling all odds and yet never gives up. It’s a narration of their determination, their leadership, their fearless attitude and spirit to win. We are sure this campaign will inspire many other women to take one step forward in their life to take a lead, explore and succeed. We are glad that 315Work Avenue is championing all the moves made by women in their daily lives.”

Link for the Campaign –