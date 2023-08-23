ZEVO Secures Funding from Agility Ventures to Accelerate Growth in Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions

23rd August 2023: ZEVO, the country’s first completely integrated electric supply chain & warehousing platform, announced today that it has successfully raised funding from Agility Ventures, India’s leading Angel Fund. The funding will be utilized to further expand ZEVO’s fleet of electric vehicles & micro storages, focusing on last-mile delivery and integrated logistics solutions along with electric refrigerated deliveries.

ZEVO is a unique platform that revolutionizes supply chain solutions using electric vehicles across various sectors, with a special emphasis on refrigerated solutions. ZEVO offers end-to-end, zero-emission vehicles for operations, EV charging using renewable energy sources, real-time visibility and control, temperature-controlled refrigerated delivery, and refrigerated micro storage. By leveraging innovation and technology, ZEVO transforms the supply chain network, ensuring customer satisfaction and reliability on both mobility as a service and micro warehousing.

ZEVO is founded by Aditya Singh Ratnu and Dhruv Bhatia with mentorship from Dr. Diwakar Dadoo, a founding member of Brand Capital, and Mr. IV Rao, an Ex-Executive Advisor and Director at Maruti Suzuki. The team’s combined expertise and industry knowledge have been instrumental in establishing ZEVO as a leader in sustainable logistics and mobility solutions.

ZEVO’s mission is to provide cheaper, faster, convenient, and green transport and micro-storage solutions to consumers. With a vision to become one of the top three logistics and mobility brands in the country by 2030, ZEVO aims to contribute to positive environmental impact and reduce carbon emissions in the country towards its NET-ZERO goal.