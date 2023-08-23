ZEVO Secures Funding from Agility Ventures to Accelerate Growth in Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions

23rd August 2023: ZEVO, the country’s first completely integrated electric supply chain & warehousing platform, announced today that it has successfully raised funding from Agility Ventures, India’s leading Angel Fund. The funding will be utilized to further expand ZEVO’s fleet of electric vehicles & micro storages, focusing on last-mile delivery and integrated logistics solutions along with electric refrigerated deliveries.
ZEVO is a unique platform that revolutionizes supply chain solutions using electric vehicles across various sectors, with a special emphasis on refrigerated solutions. ZEVO offers end-to-end, zero-emission vehicles for operations, EV charging using renewable energy sources, real-time visibility and control, temperature-controlled refrigerated delivery, and refrigerated micro storage. By leveraging innovation and technology, ZEVO transforms the supply chain network, ensuring customer satisfaction and reliability on both mobility as a service and micro warehousing.
ZEVO is founded by Aditya Singh Ratnu and Dhruv Bhatia with mentorship from Dr. Diwakar Dadoo, a founding member of Brand Capital, and Mr. IV Rao, an Ex-Executive Advisor and Director at Maruti Suzuki. The team’s combined expertise and industry knowledge have been instrumental in establishing ZEVO as a leader in sustainable logistics and mobility solutions.
ZEVO’s mission is to provide cheaper, faster, convenient, and green transport and micro-storage solutions to consumers. With a vision to become one of the top three logistics and mobility brands in the country by 2030, ZEVO aims to contribute to positive environmental impact and reduce carbon emissions in the country towards its NET-ZERO goal.
“As investors, we are thrilled to be part of Zevo India’s journey. We chose to invest in Zevo because of their unique and forward-thinking approach to revolutionizing the logistics sector in India. Their commitment to sustainability, innovative use of electric vehicles, and end-to-end supply chain solutions align perfectly with our vision for the future of logistics. We believe that Zevo’s expertise and offerings have the potential to transform the industry, and we are excited to support their growth as they lead the way towards a greener, more efficient, and cost-effective logistics landscape in India.” – Dhianu Das, Agility Ventures.
“Securing funding from Agility Ventures is a significant milestone for ZEVO,” said Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO of ZEVO. “This investment will empower us to scale our operations and expand our reach, driving us closer to our vision of transforming the logistics and mobility landscape in India. We are excited to continue our mission of providing sustainable, efficient, and reliable supply chain solutions to our valued customers.” With this funding, ZEVO is poised for accelerated growth and is committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future in the logistics and mobility industry. It will be utilized towards the expansion of ZEVO’s fleet of electric vehicles to 1000 3W & 4W and with a particular focus on enhancing last-mile delivery and integrated logistics capabilities. This strategic investment will enable ZEVO to meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and to establish micro storages, further strengthening its commitment to efficient and eco-friendly supply chain solutions.
“There is a huge market opportunity driven by large players for the adoption of EV mobility enabling cost-effectiveness and environmental consciousness. We are already delivering for some of India’s largest and most successful companies and we believe there is a significant demand surge from Tier-2 cities in the years to come. ZEVO is uniquely positioned to stitch an end-to-end solution to enable businesses to go electric in their middle and last-mile operations and provides game-changing solutions for micro-warehousing at the point of consumption,” said Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO of ZEVO.