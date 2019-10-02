Zista Education to organize the 2nd edition of Global Hospitality Education Expo in India

Driven by the overwhelming response in the past, Zista Education is all set to host its second edition of the Global Hospitality Education Expo 2019. The expo will be held across 5 metro cities of India – Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Jaipur & Delhi, and will witness participation from 16 leading hospitality and culinary institutes under one roof.

The list includes,

Culinary Arts Academy (Switzerland) William Blue College of Hospitality (Australia) Les Roches Global Hospitality Education (Switzerland, Spain & China) GLION Institute of Higher Education (Switzerland & UK) University of Derby (UK) Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School (Australia) Michigan State University (USA) The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (Dubai) Hotel & Tourism Management Institute (Switzerland, Australia, Dubai & Singapore) Swiss Hotel Management School (Switzerland) International Management Institute (Switzerland) Kendall College (USA) Le Cordon Bleu (France) University of Surrey (UK) New Zealand Management Academies (New Zealand) Ducasse Education (France)

Global Hospitality Education Expo is an excellent platform for students who wish to pursue a career in hospitality, culinary, baking & pastry, luxury, events and tourism. In Delhi, the expo will take place on 6th October 2019 at Le Meridien Delhi, between 11 am to 3:30 pm. In this expo prominent speakers like Dr. Iride Azara, (Senior Lecturer, University of Derby, UK) will address students on Thriving in the Experience Economy, Mr. Vijay Wanchoo, (Sr. Executive Vice President & General Manager, The Imperial Hotel, Delhi) will speak on Hospitality leadership.

As a leader in the hospitality education counseling space, Zista is delighted to orchestrate an expo that adds value to students and participating institutes. Mitali Rawool, Assistant Director, Zista Education says, “We are excited to organize an education expo that exclusively focuses on subjects like Hospitality, Events, Tourism, Culinary Arts and Baking/Pastry Arts. Two reasons motivated us to organize the second edition – students who are keen to explore world-class hospitality education, need quality, firsthand information. On the other hand, students who are undecided need the right exposure to consider hospitality as one of their career choices.”

She further adds, “At each expo, students will get an opportunity to interact with the finest institutes and their representatives for acquiring assistance & guidance. Students will get a chance to learn about the latest industry trends and happenings through interactive sessions and workshops.

The Global Hospitality Education Expo is a platform that brings all the stakeholders together – students (the future), industry professionals (the present) and hospitality institutes (the facilitators). The hospitality industry has evolved over the years, giving rise to a wide spectrum of career opportunities. Zista aims to showcase the opportunities that are available in the broader hospitality domain and encourage interested students to get to know some of the finest institutes from across the globe.