Glad U Came Announces The Launch Of Its Digital Marketing Agency, Glad We Met

Award-winning PR and Influencer marketing Agency Glad U Came launches Glad We Met, an emerging Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai. The full-service digital marketing agency aims to grow your brand through insight, innovation, and experience. The importance of digitalization in today’s world has driven Glad We Met to deliver solutions that contribute to a brand’s success.

With custom strategies and data-driven insights, Glad We Met offers services that include Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, Branding, and more.

The digital marketing agency designs brand experiences to elevate your business through effective and engaging strategies. A specialized team of experts at Glad We Met come together to improve your brand’s visibility and reach. Ensuring innovation and expertise, this agency is set to provide end-to-end solutions to all your digital needs.

Commenting on the launch, Maddie Amrutkar, the founder of Glad We Met said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our sister company, Glad We Met, a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai. We aim to deliver deep expertise to our clients through our integrated approach and hope to become the No. 1 choice for brands. As Glad U Came has received immense success in the last 6 years, making it the perfect time for us to expand into the digital marketing space.”

Prior to this, Maddie Amrutkar had launched its PR and Influencer Marketing Agency called Glad U Came in 2015 with the vision to provide effective communication solutions to brands. Today, Glad U Came is one of India’s youngest and fastest-growing PR and Influencer marketing agencies and has worked with clients like OYO, Revlon, The Face Shop, Kalki Fashion, and more. He has also won awards, namely, E4M 40 under 4o and RT 40 under 40 in the year 2020.