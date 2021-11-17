Applications for TFIx’s Fellowship program closes on November 22

Mumbai– TFIx, an initiative by Teach For India is a high-touch incubation program: Applications for the fellowship in this incubation program end on November 22nd, 2021. A year-long incubation program for passionate Ed-Entrepreneurs who want to adopt the Teach For India Fellowship model into their context, TFIx was created to extend the reach of the Fellowship model to underserved children across the country, specifically in remote and vulnerable regions.

The main agenda behind TFIx is providing education Entrepreneur’s access to experts and support structures for building their own vibrant Educational-Equity movement.

The Incubation Program supports and guides educational Entrepreneurs through Personalised Coaching, Learning Circles, Site Visits, Webinars, Peer-learning, and Access to mentors and experts in the field to develop relevant Knowledge, Skills, and Mindsets. This enables them to launch a contextualised, high impact and sustainable Teaching Fellowship Model.

“One of the things that have stood out to me is the need to support students of diverse needs. This has translated into the strengthening of our belief to launch the Fellowship, nurturing inclusion champions, and creating an ecosystem of support in the space of education. I had multiple conversations with different people, and they all echoed this sentiment” – Sajida Vadgama, 2019 Cohort, TFIx, Founder of Ummeed.

TFIx has incubated 45 Ed-Entrepreneurs since 2017. Currently, TFIx incubated Entrepreneurs are running 23 Fellowships with 877 Fellows (teachers) across 13 different states of India reaching thousands of children.

The team identifies and develops leaders committed to educating every child, in every corner of the country. Through these leaders, we want to achieve the collective vision of “One day all children will attain an excellent education”

Every year, the TFIx cohort comprises a wide array of Entrepreneurs that work in different geographies and social contexts of India with children. Some of these children have been subject to abuse, have worked as waste pickers, are HIV infected and affected, and have not been able to access schooling across rural India. Our 2021 cohort represents ideas like Learning amidst Conflict, Rural & Slum education, Night-Schools, Learning through Alternative Curriculums, and Civic Action, which will touch the lives of approximately 62,000 children.

TFIx is very excited to announce that this year, we are again scaling and strengthening our movement towards ed-equity to reach the last child in India. If your solution is related to education and impacts India’s children in any form, we encourage you to apply for the TFIx 2022 cohort.