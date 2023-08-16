FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education

Las Vegas, NV, August 16, 2023 –FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind’s state-of-the-art learning platform. Since 2016, FetchFind has been thousands of pet businesses’ preferred online training platform, offering hundreds of hours of innovative, industry-specific training.

WPA President Vic Mason emphasizes, “This partnership is not just about expansion; it’s about revolutionizing how the pet industry learns. Together with FetchFind, we’re creating a future where quality education is accessible to all, and brands can connect with the retailers and professionals shaping pet care. We’re not just changing the industry but setting a new standard for quality education, a longtime objective for the WPA.”

FetchFind offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse audience of pet industry professionals. By engaging with FetchFind’s learners, brands provide accurate product education, build a network of brand advocates, reach targeted audiences, and drive sales growth.

FetchFind CEO Jamie Damato Migdal adds, “By joining forces with WPA, we’re extending our role as the industry’s centralized education platform, leveraging cutting-edge technology and gamified learning to offer an incredible opportunity for brands to connect with pet retailers and pet service professionals in a robust industry-focused learning platform.”

FetchFind has already begun adding exhibitors to the platform for attendee product education at the 2024 SUPERZOO on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early movers include KONG, BrightPet, West Paw, Pet Pasta, Canidae, Northwest Naturals, Neater Pets, Orijen, Wash Bar, Bass Brushes, and over 80 others.

SUPERZOO attendees are invited to visit FetchFind at booth #1682 for an exclusive look at the partnership’s innovative new platform. Stop by for a quick platform demonstration, and get on the FetchFind brand showcase waiting list for next year’s show.