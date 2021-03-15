SRM University-AP launches MBA in Data Science with specialization in Business Analytics.

Apprehending the need of the hour, SRM University-AP unveiled an MBA in Data Science with a specialization in Business Analytics, a 2-year full-time classroom programme that provides a unique offering for business professionals by blending Business Management with Analytical Skills.The glorious presence of the maestros from the industry and academia Ms Sarita Digumarti, Co-Founder and COO, Jigsaw Academy, Dr Randhir Mishra, Digital Learning Design Expert & Professional Performance Coach, Digital Transformation Evangelist, Mr Gaurav Baidyasen, Vice- President and Head, Data Science, SRM Group, Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Prof AVS Kamesh, Head- Department of Management graced the inauguration ceremony. Leveraging on their vast experience spanning across decades, the experts shared insights pertaining to the industry, market, and businesses to assist the audience in comprehending the significance of Data Analysis in modern business operations, strategy building, and designing impactful marketing initiatives.

The intensive course involves innovative learning techniques, including case-based learning, experiential learning, supplementary learning, industry learning, and one-on-one mentorship-based learning. This programme intends to give a holistic understanding of the domain, along with enhancing cross-functional management skills amongst learners.”The business professionals will need to be ‘Digitally Enlightened’ to exploit the unprecedented career opportunities opening up in the future. Aligned with the core philosophy of SRM University AP – ‘Graduating Future relevant professionals’, I am convinced that the MBA Data Science program would emerge as a preferred choice by the aspirants who are committed to being digitally proficient future-ready business professionals,” opined Dr Randhir.

For efficient decision making, industries are employing the emerging discipline of Data Analytics. Unleashing the power of Data Science, Predictive Modeling, and Business Analytics, businesses thrive in the modern world by achieving an edge over their peers. A Data Analyst’s prominent role is to uncover the patterns from data and develop various statistical models to predict future trends. “We are in the age of information where the applications of high-tech tools, business analytics and machine learning are considered to be the significant assets. Organisations are developing a data-driven culture and looking for skilled professionals,” asserted Mr Gaurav.

The MBA programme is designed by industry experts, aligned to industrial needs, and is delivered by the best of industry practitioners as well as faculty from IITs and top-notch institutions across the globe. The internship embedded in the programme will enable the students to gain valuable work experience, develop a network, and assess specific techniques learned in the classroom.”The MBA in Data Science program launched by SRM University is an excellent and timely program that will help bridge the data science and analytics skill gap in India. The programme is a blend of core business knowledge along with data skills, and the combination will help graduates be ready for a wide variety of strategic business roles,” concluded Ms Sarita.