SRM University-AP sets new records on pinnacles of excellence

Amaravathi, 26 June 2021: The maiden graduating students of SRM University-AP unleashing the power and setting records – Incredible Placements, soar higher to International Universities, and Entrepreneurial Ventures and Start-Ups.

SRM AP is ever the first private university in India to achieve twin placement of ₹ 50 lakhs with PVP Inc., a strategic partner of Google Japan, SRM University- AP equips and provides world-class opportunities to its graduates to pursue their career across India and abroad.

“Every moment at SRM-AP was so defining. Academics and research, 24×7 student-run Next Tech Lab, Semester Abroad and Entrepreneurship at UC Berkeley, USA and winning Hackathon in Bay area competing with MIT, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon gave us the wide exposure of the real world, which would not have been possible without the continuous support of our faculty and university management. Now, it is time that we start our life in Japan, and we are very much looking forward to the new chapter” says Rajarshi and Saptarshi, students from B.Tech-CSE.



The maiden batch creates a record of 100% placement with most students getting multiple offers. 71% of students got Marquee, Super Dream, and Dream offers of ₹20+, ₹ 10+ and ₹ 5+ lakhs respectively; and 600+ companies visited the university for recruitment. Top recruiters include Amazon, PayPal, Barclay, American Express, Bank America, Walmart, AB InBev, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, L&T, AIS, JSW and Adani.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem of the university with 200+ mentors and venture capitalists, seed-funded incubators and accelerators, UC Berkeley Collaboration for Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship, helped the university mark the record of being the first-ever private university in India where the maiden graduating student start-up, OurEye, gained angel funding of $120,000

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, President of the university, expressed, “It is indeed a very proud moment for us, seeing so many achievers in the maiden batch. This reaffirms our commitment in creating icons, not just graduates, making the university to become the first choice for engineers and entrepreneurs to pursue their passion and realise their dreams”.

And, a good number of graduated students are admitted to global top universities for higher studies with half of them awarded impressive scholarships up to $ 52,000. This includes, amongst others, the University of California Berkeley, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Illinois Institute of Technology, New York University, and King’s College London.

“SRM University-AP is founded with the vision to offer quality engineers, entrepreneurs and professionals to the country. In the Maiden Placement Drive itself, our graduates have shown predominance making the university a favourable destination for top industrial recruiters,” said Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Narayana Rao said, “SRM University – AP is established as a world class multi stream University to provide quality education such that the students excel in their chosen career paths : Placements in the prestigious companies in India and abroad; higher education in highly reputed global universities; and to become entrepreneurs. We are proud that our first batch itself achieved the set goals and vision of the University”.

Mr Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, Corporate Relations and Career Services, said that the department always looks for the best opportunities for the students, India and abroad. The excellent performance of students, be it academics, research, internships, projects, and extra-curricular endeavours naturally drew the attention of best recruiters to SRM University-AP.