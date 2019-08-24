A Platinum Jubilee of Dr. Shobha Koser

Pracheen Kala Kendra organized a glorious tribute and presented it at the lotus feet of their Guruma and Registrar, SNA Awardee Kathak Maestro Dr. Shobha Koser on Friday evening. The evening saw the who’s-who of the world of Indian classical dance and music attend the concert to congratulate Dr Shobha Koser on completion of 75 glorious years of her life that she dedicated to Kathak dance.

The event kicked off by felicitating countless dignitaries and world renowned artists such as Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pt. Debu Choudhuri, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, Ustad Akram Khan and noted music critics namely Dr. Manjari Sinha, Dr. Ashwini Sharma ji and several other dignitaries including Dr. Hemlata S Mohan, the Chairperson of CCRT, who was also the chief guest of the evening. Dr. Sandhya Awasthi, the Director of DPS society, Director of DD Kisan channel Dr. Naresh Sirohi, were among other eminent personalities to be present at the magnificent evening of Kathak Recitals.

The event showcased kathak recitals by several disciples and admirers of Dr. Shobha Koser’s Kathak training including her youngest student and grand-daughter Subhra Koser, Following which was her daughter-disciple Purva Koser Puri, director of Shubhaniya Kala Kendra, showcasing a different angle of fusion as well as pure kathak pieces through herself and her students. This glorious event then shone the limelight on Dr. Shobha Koser’s daughter in law and disciple Smt. Samira Koser, who has earned a good name herself in the world of kathak putting forward the intricacies and fine techniques taught by Dr. Shobha Koser.

The evening wouldn’t have been complete without a grand finale by the SNA awardee herself, and thus to every audience member’s delight, she took to the stage and sparked fire through her finesse and grace, even after completing 75 years of her glorious life. Truly, age is just a number for this impeccable artist.

‘Abhaar’ which was the title of the evening Also showcased a documentary by Avijan Sen, a staff member of Pracheen Kala Kendra’s Delhi office to showcase the gratitude towards the Registrar herself.

This evening of mesmerizing kathak recitals concluded with a heartfelt message of thanks by the Hon’ble Secretary of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sh. Sajal Koser, to all the eminent guests and artists for being present at the star studded evening organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra.