Vidushi Kala Ramnath All Set To Launch An Indian Classical Music Library

Mumbai: Indian classical music is a rich tradition and the oldest form of music which originated 6000 years ago. It is closely connected to nature and is inspired from natural phenomena including the times of the day and different seasons. It was generally passed down in an oral tradition where the student spent years with their Guru developing a special bond and imbibing all aspects of music. However with no proper documentation done we have lost a lot of this music in the past in the form of Raags and therefore there is a dire need to preserve this form of music.

By recognizing that our lives have been transformed digitally, The Singing Violin of India Kala Ramnath launched her websitehttp://indianclassicalmusic.com/ and YouTube Channel Indian Classical Music on July 24th, 2021 on the day of Guru Purnima. Kala chose this day to come up with her project as an offering at the feet of all her beloved gurus. On the launch of Indian Classical Music website Vidushi Kala Ramnath said “I have been very fortunate to have spent many years with my gurus and soak up all the knowledge they had to offer and now I will have documented all of my learnings in the form of videos for the generations to come and make it reachable to anyone in the world who is inclined towards this form of art. I am also looking forward to build a community of expertise who will be sharing their mastery through this medium” I am planning to have many known classical gurus and experts as part of this initiative. Ustaad Zakir Husaain said “He is proud to be a part of this initiative and is sure that all the questions about Indian Classical music will be answered through this website as it is initiated by the finest Violinist of India”

Kalashree, a non profit organisation started by Kala Ramnath has taken the initiative to undertake this dream project of Kala to preserve the richness of Classical music. This project will help music lovers in many ways, for instance: Indian Classical Music is based on microtones and so it is very crucial to understand how a Raag sounds. It is impracticable to learn from textbooks written by scholars in the field. The primary mission of this project is to make it available to anyone in the world who is inclined towards this rich art form through the means of Audio Visual demonstration. This project also intends to be a Comprehensive Library of reference material. Students all around the globe can take benefits and learn the unseen and fading ocean of knowledge on classical music.

About Kala Ramnath :

Kala Ramnath is an Indian classical violinist. She belongs to the Mewatigharana. She was awarded the Sangeet Natak Academy Puraskaar in 2016, Rashtriya Kumar Gandharva Sanman in 2008 and the Pandit Jasraj Gaurav Puraskar in 1999. Compositions of Kala Ramnath featured in the Grammy Award-winning album”In 27 Pieces” She is a featured artist in the Grammy nominated album ‘Miles from India’. Kala is Recognized as one of the fifty best instrumentalists of the world by the prestigious ‘Songlines’ Magazine. Kala is the first Indian violinist to be featured in the violin Bible, ‘The Strad’.