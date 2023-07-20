Arctiva™ Introduces Travel-size Eczema and Psoriasis Creams for Steroid-free Skincare on the Go Convenient Relief in Compact Packaging: Travel-size Eczema Cream and Psoriasis Cream Simplify Travel for Those Struggling With Skin Conditions

SOLON, Ohio (July 20, 2023)– ARCTIVA™, the innovative clean-label skincare brand, has expanded its line of steroid-free eczema and psoriasis creams with the launch of travel-size versions. The new compact options are specifically designed to offer unparalleled convenience for travelers, ensuring relief from skin condition flare-ups on the go.

Skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis don’t take a vacation; in fact, they often flare up during travel with changes in food and climate,” said Vic Peroni, chief operating officer of ARCTIVA Wellness. “It’s vital to treat symptoms and flares consistently, and the launch of ARCTIVA’s travel-sized eczema cream and psoriasis cream provides an effective, steroid-free option for travelers of all ages, including families with young children.”

Traveling can be challenging for individuals managing eczema or psoriasis, but ARCTIVA is owning the market with travel-size creams. The smaller packaging allows for easy portability, fitting perfectly into handbags, carry-on luggage or even diaper bags. Now, travelers can enjoy stress-free vacations or trips without the worry of leaving trusted medicated skincare products behind.

ARCTIVA ECZEMA CREAM AND NATURAL PSORIASIS CREAM HAVE TRANSFORMED THE STEROID-FREE SKINCARE MARKET

The ARCTIVA brand has gained widespread recognition for its steroid-free, clean-label skincare products that deliver medical-grade performance. Each product is formulated to target the root cause of skin irritations caused by psoriasis, eczema, and other forms of dermatitis. The brand’s creams are enhanced with unique HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology, derived from natural sources including the glacial lakes of Antarctica. They are recommended by both pediatricians and dermatologists. Additionally, ARCTIVA products recently earned the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™ and the National Psoriasis Foundation, adding to the body of evidence supporting its safety and effectiveness.

Recent studies confirm these creams have more than a 90% success rate in relieving symptoms of various skin conditions. The breakthrough formulations and impressive results have solidified ARCTIVA’s position as an industry leader.

“By introducing the travel-size versions of eczema and psoriasis creams, we continue to prioritize the well-being of individuals affected by skin conditions, providing them with convenient and reliable solutions that fit seamlessly into their travel plans,” Peroni said.

To learn more about ARCTIVA or to purchase travel-size eczema and psoriasis products, visit arctivaskin.com.