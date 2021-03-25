Doctors Recommend Path Breaking Recovery And Immunity Building Solutions With Ozone Therapy Towards Covid & TB

Ozone Therapy is confirmed to boost antioxidants and can be a cure as well as immunity enhancer towards COVID 19

By adding Ozone Therapy in COVID 19 treatment protocol, patients will recover faster i.e. within 5-8 days as was proven in the trial

Reduces recurrence of COVID 19 and relieves patients of Post COVID 19 stress as breathlessness, tiredness, weakness, lung weakness, clotting

Can be an adjuvant treatment for immunity, also can be combined before and after vaccine

Works wonders in reducing antibiotic resistance and improving appetite in Tuberculosis patients

Also on World TB Day today, announces a special Tuberculosis Camp for the next 10 days to help TB patients recover faster using Ozone Therapy

Ozone Forum of India, a brainchild of Bisleri Charitable Trust by Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. announced a revolutionary cure towards COVID 19 and post-COVID 19 care helping patients to recover faster. A total of 500 patients (including across various comorbid conditions) out of which 77% have recovered within 5 days and the rest recovered by the 8th day as per clinical trials conducted in mid-2020. Ozone therapy has a greater impact in controlling the infection as the patient suffers from various situations such as circulatory disorders which may lead to clotting or thrombosis, headaches, lung infection, body pain & breathlessness situations. Doctors recommended that ozone therapy should be taken up to 15 sessions after COVID 19. This way immunity is enhanced and patients may rebuild antioxidants in their body thus regaining their eroded strength due to the infection.

Ozone Forum of India performed 2 important trials towards COVID 19 treatment. One was with Lokmanya Hospital in Pune and another with NeuroGen Brain & Spine Institute, Mumbai.

Dr. Mili Shah, President, Ozone Forum of India, Trustee, Bisleri Charitable Trust, says “In this crisis time of fighting the pandemic and its surge again, we need to integrate the wisdom of conventional medicine with natural healing modalities. We are happy to announce that ozone therapy works well on COVID 19 patients as both our trial reports showed and most importantly it is also very cost-effective. Its antimicrobial elements help patients to recover fast and also control the recurrence. Ozone Forum of India has been researching this therapy for the last 18 years and we are only pleased to share our insights to support this pandemic and for the interest of the larger humanity. Our objective is to reach out to more doctors and patients to be aware of Ozone Therapy and till now we have touched over 2400 doctors in the country who successfully believe and use this therapy.”

Dr. Alok Sharma, (MS, M.Ch. Neurosurgery) (Director, NGBSI) says, “I worked closely with Ozone Forum of India as a principal investigator for the trial for health workers conducted at NeuroGen. Both our clinical studies showed remarkable progress with ozone therapy. We used ozone therapy on healthcare workers who started developing the infection and the ones who were administered ozone therapy recovered faster. Today, when our country is seeing another spike, I would recommend using this therapy along with existing medicines in order to speed up the recovery process and curb the mutants. I thank Ozone Forum of India for their support in throwing light in this area.”

NeuroGen Brain & Spine Institute (NGBSI), Navi Mumbai, Deputy Director and Head of Research and Development – Dr. Hemangi Sane (MD Internal Medicine) says, “From June 2020, NeuroGen was working as a dedicated COVID 19 Hospital wherein we conducted two clinical studies to see the effect of ozone therapy in COVID 19. One study included the healthcare workers of our hospital. We saw a rise in these healthcare workers becoming COVID 19 positive, and hence ozone therapy was given as additional prophylaxis. The results showed that the incidence of COVID-19 was significantly (p=0.04) lesser in (healthcare workers) who received ozone prophylaxis (4.6%) as compared to those who did not (14.03%). Thus ozone therapy helped to prevent COVID 19 infection. This can be attributed to ozone which has potent anti-inflammatory, germicidal and anti-oxidant effect on the body. This study has been accepted for publication in peer-reviewed, Pubmed indexed international medical journal – European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences.”

Says Dr Nandini Gokulchandran, (MD) Deputy Director NGBSI “In NeuroGen Hospital along with OFI team, we conducted a registered clinical trial of ozone therapy on COVID-19 patients; of which Principal Investigator was Dr. Alok Sharma (MS, M.Ch. Neurosurgery) (Director, NGBSI). The results were excellent since the patients showed early resolution of symptoms, reduction of inflammatory biomarkers thus curbing cytokine storm and leading to faster recovery. In COVID 19, ozone therapy can reduce harmful effects of over-stimulation of the immune system and prevent progression from moderate to severe stage.”

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day today, it was stated that integrative medicine mostly works on patients of tuberculosis who are given scientifically proven antibiotics leading to patients facing adverse drug reactions due to the antibiotics. Ozone Therapy used as ozonated water and saline helps patients to recover and in the disappearance of pus, improving their general well-being. Most importantly, appetite improves for patients within 1 month and they regain their lost weight. Over 400 patients were administered ozone therapy to date in Mumbai and were helped to recover.

Dr Lalit Kumar Anande, Speciality in Drug-Resistant, TB Complications & Anti-Oxidant Therapies says, “Tuberculosis causes deadly irreversible damages to the lungs. One of the common complications being Empyema (Pus in the Chest) which requires insertion of an Intercostal tube in the chest to drain the pus out into a drainage bag. Added to this, was the dreadful drug-resistant TB that the patients suffer from along with mental depression and various adverse reactions due to loads of antibiotics taken by the patient. It is in such mentioned multiple conditions where the patient’s survival rate is at its lowest point that we realized the very fast-acting Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Anti Inflammatory properties of Ozone therapy. Usage of Ozone resulted in reducing the pus infection, its foul smell, joint aches, and improved appetite and overall comfort for patients.”

Reckless use of antibiotics for the treatment of TB is getting patients with multiple drugs resistance (MDR). These incidences are rapidly increasing and Ozone Therapy can help to boost their antioxidant defense mechanism and even though the patient is MDR and shows results in improving their general well-being, appetite and weight.