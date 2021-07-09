QR678 Hair Regrowth Therapy Highlighted as One of the Greatest Hair Inventions at Prestigious Conference IMCAS Asia

Mumbai: The path-breaking and revolutionary QR678 hair regrowth therapy for alopecia, a ‘Made in India’ product has been highlighted as one of the greatest global hair inventions at IMCAS Asia 2021. Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, will conduct 3 presentations on this patented hair growth formula that will give patients a scalp full of hair, to a global audience consisting of the most renowned Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons of the world.

Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics said, “India is proud and privileged to announce that QR678 is now an official partner of IMCAS Asia. IMCAS is amongst the most renowned aesthetic conferences globally. We are elated to be a part of this conference. The QR 678 is India’s contribution to the world of hair growth. It has a USA patent, an Indian patent, and FDA approval from multiple countries globally. More than 21000 patients globally have used this hair treatment to avoid hair transplant and to stop hair fall. The QR678 IS 3X more effective than Platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) and stem cell hair therapy and has become widely popular among people. More than 10 clinical papers are already published in the top American journals on this revolutionary hair invention. The most important part is that the QR678 is plant-based and free of all side effects. As we get ready for a UK and EU launch, the QR678 and The Esthetic Clinics team is excited about partnering with IMCAS to improve knowledge of the latest hair restoration techniques globally.”

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Senior Dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinics, added, “Hair fall is a common problem which men and women face on a regular basis. This therapy increases the thickness and number and density of existing hair follicles, offering a greater overage to the ones with hair loss. The polypeptides used in the therapy are present in a scalp full of hair (they tend to get decreased in scalps which have hair fall). This, treatment with the QR678 is the enrichment of the scalp skin with these polypeptides, which cause hair growth. Since, these polypeptides are normally present in the scalp, replenishing the scalp with these is not artificial and doesn’t result in side effects as it is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy and as such is not absorbed into the systemic circulation. QR 678 is non-invasive, non-surgical, safer, and affordable. The procedure will take 8-10 sessions and the medicine will also be prescribed. We hope that this formulated therapy helps more and more patients to fight alopecia.”