4 Tips to Keep Your Home Safe Without an Alarm

It would help if you are always proactive in protecting your family, your property, and yourself from thieves and intruders. However, paying thousands of dollars to install an alarm system in your home may not be possible if you’re on a tight budget or you don’t think it’s necessary. But just because you don’t have an alarm doesn’t mean you can’t keep your home safe from burglars and other dangers. Here are five tips to keep your home safe without an alarm system.

#1. Installing a Smart Door Lock

A smart door lock will deter burglars, and also be able to keep track of who comes and goes. Smart locks are battery-powered, making them convenient for homeowners without a power outlet near their front door. They can be programmed to unlock at specific times or in response to a signal from your phone. Some home security lock models come with keypads and card readers and the ability to connect with Bluetooth devices such as a key fob or car remote. You don’t have to worry about carrying around keys or cards.

#2. Getting a Pet

Getting a pet is one way to make your home less appealing to burglars. A dog can be incredibly effective, but even a cat can be a deterrent. Burglars typically want to avoid houses with pets because they increase the chances of getting caught. Plus, having a pet means always having someone around to keep you company.

#3. Securing Your Windows

Ensure all of your windows are locked. You can also add bars or grates to the inside of your windows for extra protection. If you have sliding glass doors, put a rod in the track so the door can’t be opened from the outside. Keeping valuables out of sight of windows and doors would be best. Finally, consider adding motion-sensor lights around your home’s perimeter.

#4. Getting Good Lighting

When your home is well-lit, it deters burglars and makes it easier for you to spot suspicious activity. Good lighting also makes it easier for your neighbors to see what’s happening at your property, which can help keep everyone safe. Here are a few tips for getting good lighting at your home:

Ensure that all exterior lights are turned on during the day or when someone is home.

Use timers for interior lights, so they turn off automatically after a set period. This way, no one has to remember when to turn them off.

Consider installing motion sensor lights outside your house – these will activate whenever something moves and turn off once everything has settled down again.

If you want to save energy costs and keep your home well-lit, consider investing in LED light bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. They’ll use less electricity while providing just as much light.

Conclusion

Home security can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. By taking these four simple steps, you can keep your home safe without breaking the bank. You may not want a full-fledged alarm system with motion detectors and cameras and lots of bells and whistles. You may want something basic that will alert you if someone tries to break in at night. Or, maybe, you’re looking for a way to monitor who’s coming in and out of your home while you’re away. Either way, there are many ways to protect your property on a budget.