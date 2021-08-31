Cycle Pure creates ‘The Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes’ for millennials.

Bengaluru: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s preferred home worship brand, has introduced the ‘Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes’ on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami to enlighten the millennial generation with the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. The brand uses a digital approach to reach out to and educate the audience by dividing the chapters into 18 sentences to explain the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita. The 18 sentences depict various manifestations of Lord Krishna and his teachings.

The Bhagavad Gita’s timeless relevance is more relevant than ever to the millennials and Gen Z, who are growing up in an overstimulated digital age. The Gita’s profound yet practical teachings can assist them in dealing with their primary issues of stress, confusion, lack of attention, and motivation. However, the problem of short and dwindling attention spans persists. A millennial’s current attention span is between 8 and 12 seconds.

Speaking about the digital book, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “In keeping with our mission of preserving Indian heritage and culture, we wanted to introduce current and future generations to the timeless teachings of the Gita. Every chapter of the Gita can be read in about 8-10 seconds. The key lessons from all of the 18 chapters can be learned in just 3 minutes. The summary of each chapter was validated by scholars.

“Staying true to our purpose. We want future generations to be proud of our timeless culture and heritage. We want them to be able to connect with our rich heritage and delve into the wisdom”, adds Mr. Ranga.

The book showcases 10 different classical Indian art forms, such as Tanjore, Kalamkari, Pichwai, Kerala Mural, Madhubani, Mithila, Rajasthani miniature, Kaighat, and Padh to illustrate the story. These art forms have traditionally been used to depict Lord Krishna in various renditions across regions. This diverse rendition makes the Gita visually captivating and spiritually enriching.