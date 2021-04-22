Daalchini to power smart snacking across 90 pantries at Reliance Jamnagar

Daalchini, India’s first 24/7 snacking destination that offers delectable and healthy home-food to corporate professionals, will now convert 90 manned pantries at Reliance Industries Jamnagar into contactless and digitally-enabled kiosks. At the world’s largest manufacturing site spreading over 20K+ acres, Daalchini will now offer an array of products from café-packed savouriesto ready-to-eat and premium proprietary products.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, corporate administrators are deliberating relentlessly on maintaining hygiene in office spaces. Daalchini’sIoT-enabled ‘phygital’ (physical+digital) vending machines with value-added features and capabilities have been the natural choice over its nearest competitors as they offernear-zero human intervention with state-of-art smart vending machines.

COVID-19 has made the organizations and facility heads think differently and adapt to new innovative ways to provide F&B services to employees, which is more safe and hygienic. RIL Jamnagar also risen to this challenge and converted its pantries to 100% cashless, app-based and contactless way through Daalchini’s smart technology.

“Launching Daalchini at RIL Jamnagar is a project of immense importance for us and proves the significance of smart technology-led innovation because of which Reliance has opted to make this massive shifts across its pantries. We have been preparing for months to launch this project and make it a role-model for other manufacturing setups to follow in the near future.” said Prerna Kalra and Vidya Bhushan, Co-founders -Daalchini.

Indian organizations have reopened their doors to employees after many difficulties. With the current situatuon, the need for social distancing still exists as we are not past the pandemic. Daalchini’s vending machines offer a safe, contactless approach to office meals that are not just tasty but also healthy. Banking on its tech-led value proposition, Daalchini is able to adapt its menu based on early sales trends, thereby predicting and driving impulse purchasing.