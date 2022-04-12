Indic Inspirations brings Madhubani Painting Workshop to Pune

Indic Inspirations – Pune’s first art & cultural start-up brings another upcoming workshop – “Madhubani Painting Workshop” this weekend. Respectable Master Artisan Bidya Nath Jha and his son Krishna Kumar Jha themselves will be among us all the way from Bihar to share and teach us their art & skills.

Madhubani Art (or Mithila painting) is a style of Indian painting, practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It was named after the Madhubani District of Bihar, India which is where it originated. This painting is done with various tools, such as fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens, and matchsticks, and using natural dyes and pigments.

The Workshop will take place at 5 different local venues in Pune and 1 session on ZOOM Online. Participants who register for the local venues will get the required materials (A4 Sheet, Colours, Brushes, Stationery) at the venue itself. Zoom participants will get the kits delivered at their doorstep and the link will be sent 3 days prior to the workshop.

Madhubani Painting is a very old folk art that was started by women and has so many stories behind it. So book your seats now not just to paint but to learn, know & enjoy the art.

Date: Friday 15th April

10 am to 1 pm – Marshall Book Cafe (Aundh)

4 pm to 7 pm – Ecour Studio (Shivaji Nagar)

Saturday 16th April

10 am to 1 pm – Indic Inspirations Experience Center & Lounge Store (Koregaon park Annexe)

4 pm to 7 pm – Asher’s Art Studio (Viman Nagar)

Sunday 17th April

10 am to 1 pm – Zoom Online Session

4 pm to 7 pm – Urja Studio Cafe (Wakad, PCMC)