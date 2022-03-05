Launch Of The Tamil Version – The TCS Story . . . and Beyond by S. Ramadorai

New Delhi, March 05, 2022: Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, last Friday, launched the Tamil version of the book ‘The TCS Story…and beyond’ by former TCS chief executive and managing director Mr. S Ramadorai. The English version, published by Penguin, retained its position at the top of the charts for several months when launched in September 2011. The Tamil version of the book was launched at The Kalakeshtra Foundation in Chennai.

The TCS Story is one of modern India’s great success stories and Mr. Ramadorai, one of the country’s most respected business leaders, recounts the steps the company took that led to it being extraordinarily successful in the years later. Such initiatives, which became building blocks to make TCS one of the largest IT services companies globally, included establishing offshore development centers in India to provide high-end solutions to global behemoths, spearheading Indian industry through the IT boom, using the Y2K challenge to its advantage, successfully expanding worldwide operations and listing itself on the stock exchanges in 2004 with the country’s biggest ever IPO at the time.

“I am delighted that the book is being launched in Tamil eleven years after it was first published,” said Mr. Ramadorai, who was also TCS’ Vice Chairman. “The book intends to be an inspiration for generations of professionals and entrepreneurs who must think of addressing problems differently. The very essence of the book is to inspire the readers to be solution-oriented so that our people and the country at large can reach our true potential and move towards a future of collective prosperity,” he added.

Mr. Ramadorai, who succeeded the legendary FC Kohli in 1996, had transformed TCS to one with cumulative revenue of $6 billion and workforce of 160,000 people in 42 countries from $400 million in 14 years. The book narrates the history of the growing prowess and importance of India’s IT industry, especially from the turn of the century, chronicled by a stalwart.

Behind the phenomenon called TCS lies a quest for excellence and attention to detail. There is a great deal to be learnt from the TCS example, which holds true even today as Mr. Ramadorai outlines a vision for the future. As he completes 50 years with the Tata Group this year, the Tamil version of the book could not have been published at a more opportune time. The book is available on both Amazon and Flipkart for purchase.