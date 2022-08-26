Women trained under M3M Foundation’s Kaushal Sambal Program awarded at a unique convocation ceremony

August 26, 2022, Gurugram: 35 women from Ghamroch, Bhondsi, and Khedla villages of Sohna block of the Gurugram district of Haryana received a certificate of weaving training at a convocation ceremony at KIIT College of Engineering yesterday. The rural women of armed forces families present at the convocation were supported by their families and villagers during the programme.

The support was provided under the Kaushal Sambal initiative of M3M Foundation and the training was provided by the Navjyoti India Foundation. The objective of this initiative was to provide good quality training so that they could support their families and improve their financial condition. Apart from weaving, they were also trained in packaging and marketing.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “We are happy to share that the products made by them during the training, like mufflers, caps and rakhis made of bamboo, were packed and sent to Leh, Ladakh border security forces (500 packets) as a token of love and gratitude to the brothers. We are proud to have done this through the “Thanks Giving to Indian Armed Forces” programme for our army personnel engaged in the security of the country, and the people appreciated it. Through this, we are slowly moving forward in empowering women and realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of a self-reliant India.”

Prominent dignitaries who attended the event included Mr. Ashish Dwivedi, Assistant Commandant (BSF) and Mr. KR Kamra, President, KIIT; Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation and Ms. Ujala Chaudhary, ED, Navjyoti India Trust.