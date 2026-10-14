10 Countries Most Obsessed With Gold, Ranked

Turkey is the most gold-obsessed country in the world, with interest in the precious metal up 57% as prices keep climbing, according to an October 2026 report. A gram of gold now costs 135% more than it did five years ago, and a new study by the trading firm Atmos reveals the top 10 countries where the gold rush is spreading fastest.

Germans buy 5 times as much gold in bars and coins as in jewelry, preferring to hold it as an investment rather than wear it.

1 in 10 Taiwanese now checks gold prices every month, up 55% from the previous year.

Hong Kong residents buy nearly 3 grams of gold jewelry a year each, almost 9 times as much as the average American.

The research examined countries around the world to find where people are most into gold. The report measured factors like how often people look up gold prices, jewelry, bars and coins on Google each month, and how much that interest grew over the past year. It also looked at how many grams of gold an average person bought last year in each country. The report finally ranked the countries by monthly searches for gold per 100K residents, revealing where people are most obsessed with this precious metal.

Here’s a look at the top 10 countries most obsessed with gold:

Country Gold searches per 100,000 people (monthly average) % Change in gold searches, year on year Gold jewellery bought per person (grams, 2025) Gold bars and coins bought per person (grams, 2025) Rank for gold bought per person (out of 26) Turkey 20.6K 57 0.382 0.828 6 Taiwan 8.4K 55 0.163 0.457 12 Germany 4.7K 73 0.102 0.537 11 United Arab Emirates 4.5K 137 2.558 1.284 1 Singapore 4.3K 116 0.975 1.575 4 Thailand 3.2K 129 0.111 0.717 7 Hong Kong 3K 75 2.950 0.257 3 Vietnam 2.1K 46 0.104 0.356 19 Saudi Arabia 1.9K 115 1.193 0.477 5 Australia 1.8K 94 0.254 0.550 8

You can access the complete research findings here

1. Turkey

Monthly gold searches: 17.7M

Gold searches per 100K people: 20.6K

Change from the year before: up 57%

Gold bars and coins bought per person: 0.83 grams

Gold jewelry bought per person: 0.38 grams

Turkey is the most gold-obsessed country in the world. Around 17.7M people search for gold there every month, roughly one in every five residents in the country. Most of them are checking the daily price, and that curiosity has grown by more than half in a year. Real money follows the interest too. Turkish buyers pick up more than twice as much gold in bars and coins as in jewelry, indicating that they are treating it as savings first rather than decoration.

2. Taiwan

Gold is a favorite topic in Taiwan, where close to 2M people search for it each month. Relative to its size, that is nearly double the rate in Germany, the next country down the list, and it has grown by more than half over the past year. Taiwan is more of a window shopper than a buyer, though. The average person buys about 0.6 grams a year, mostly in bars and coins. That said, with the rising interest, it’s likely that more people will start investing in it.

3. Germany

Germany treats gold as something to hold on to rather than something to wear. Germans buy more than five times as much gold in bars and coins as in jewelry, about 0.5 grams per person against 0.1. Online interest is climbing too, with around 3.9M people searching for gold a month, up by nearly 75% from the year before. This actually means 1 in 20 Germans now track the gold prices regularly.

4. United Arab Emirates

The UAE comes next on the list. Residents here buy close to 4 grams of gold each a year, the most of any country in the study and more than seven times the amount the average American purchases. Most of that is jewelry, at about 2.6 grams per person. Online, the number of people searching for gold has also more than doubled in a year, up 137% to around 520K a month in a country of just 11.5M people.

5. Singapore

Singapore rounds out the top five, and bars and coins are the favorite form of gold there. Each resident buys about 1.6 grams of them a year, more than in any other country on the list, along with roughly 1 gram of jewelry. That means locals are treating it as a way to store money, similar to Turks and Germans. The interest in investing in gold has also grown, with 265K people searching for it each month, a jump of 116% from a year earlier.

Nick Cooke, the CEO of Atmos, commented on the study:

“Governments are buying gold too. Central banks added 289 tonnes in the second quarter of 2026, up 62% from a year earlier, according to the World Gold Council. When central banks keep stocking up, everyday buyers usually follow suit. This reinforces the sense that gold is a safe place to park savings. One more thing to note is that buying gold is actually easier now and no longer requires owning bars or jewelry. Retail investors can simply invest in ETFs that track the price. It’s basically like owning stocks and can be done from the same apps.”