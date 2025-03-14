10 Points to Keep in Mind, When Purchasing Life Insurance

By, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head – Strategy, Distribution Planning, E-commerce, HDFC Life
- Know your Human Life Value (HLV) and purchase life insurance cover accordingly
- Choose products based on your life stage, risk appetite, and life goals
- Decide the policy term and premium amount based on your goals
- The cheapest plan may not be the most suitable one for you
- Read the policy features carefully and also the terms and conditions
- Purchase add-on riders that offer relevant benefits and risk cover
- Fill your application form with correct information and make full disclosures
- Ensure you have a nominee assigned to your policy and they are aware of the same
- Save the policies electronically in an e-insurance account (eIA)
- Insurance policies come with a 30-day freelook offer which is a unique proposition