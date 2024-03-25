Bengaluru, March 25, 2024: The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today launches the NSQF-Aligned Archival Conservator Program at the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in New Delhi in collaboration with National Archives of India (NAI) under the Ministry of Culture. The program will empower 1000 candidates with the necessary knowledge, expertise, and technical skills to restore old and damaged documents to enable the digitization of records.

Shri. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Shri. Arun Singhal, Director General, NAI; Dr. Sanjay Garg, Deputy Director, NAI and Shri. Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC were also the key dignitaries at the event. The Archival Conservator Program aims to make the rich national documentary heritage easily accessible to all citizens of the country through the comprehensive digitization efforts led by the National Archives of India.

Through comprehensive training modules of 90 hours, practical workshops, and hands-on experience, participants will gain proficiency in restoration techniques, archival best practices, metadata management, and digital preservation strategies. It will also play a pivotal role in facilitating the meticulous repair and rehabilitation of 2.25 crore stored data at the NAI, fostering greater historical understanding and promoting inclusivity. It further aspires to transform historical records into digital formats ensuring widespread availability and preservation of rich heritage within two years.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, “In this era of Amrit Kaal, we deeply value the preservation of historical data, understanding its significance not only for posterity but also for presenting India’s illustrious past on the global stage. Our partnership with NAI on an innovative skilling program exemplifies our dedication to nurturing adept professionals in specialized sectors. While we champion boundless opportunities for skill development, we remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining rigorous standards and assessments, ensuring that excellence resonates with our nation’s vision for advancement.

The certified candidates of the program will be well-equipped to contribute effectively to ongoing digitization projects, improve access to historical records, and ensure the long-term preservation of cultural heritage. Additionally, it will broaden the employability prospects for youth in state-level organizations and institutions, thereby, benefitting society on a larger scale. It is also aligned with the growing need for digitization and the government’s vision to provide ease of access to citizens in the country’s archival sector.

The acquisition of essential skills will also enhance the employability of candidates at the National Archives of India and at similar state-level organizations engaged in archival digitization efforts. Participants will further gain proficiency in restoration techniques, documentation, and management of the same, positioning them as valuable assets within the archival sector.

Archival Conservator is responsible for the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of historical and valuable records. These records can include a wide range of materials such as manuscripts, books, maps, photographs, audio recordings, digital files, and other archival materials. The skilled conservator will play a key role in the identification of documents, maintaining records, and preservative and restorative treatment of the documents.

By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, the National Archives of India aims to create a vibrant digital repository that transcends geographical boundaries and empowers future generations with a deeper appreciation of our collective history. The program will also emphasize the importance of maintaining the integrity, authenticity, and security of records while ensuring compliance with relevant standards and guidelines.